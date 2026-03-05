Liverpool must convert chances, insists Arne Slot

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LONDON – Liverpool manager Arne Slot believes that his team have learnt their lessons from their 2-1 Premier League loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday.

The two teams will clash for the second time in four days when they meet at Molineux Stadium again in the FA Cup fifth round on Friday.

Slot’s men will be desperate for revenge and get back to winning ways amid a season in which they have underperformed massively. The Reds are fifth in the Premier League in their title defence and are just barely hanging on to the last Champions League spot.

For now though, the focus is the FA Cup, as Slot warned his players not to be distracted.

“Every game is important. Last season we tried to win four trophies, this season we did, two are now not possible, we can’t win the Premier League or League Cup,” the Dutchman said.

“Qualification for Champions League is massive as we all know. But that’s not on line tomorrow, FA Cup is.”

When asked about how his team plan to overcome Wolves this time after losing a tight match to a stoppage-time goal on Tuesday, Slot gave a lengthy explanation.

“It wasn’t so difficult to analyse, a lot of ball possession for us without being able to create a lot of chances. Not the first time this season it has happened,” he said on Thursday.

“Enough chances to win the game. We didn’t convert into goals. And not for first time this season their first shot on target led to a goal. That was also the moment we started to realise we had to bring even more and from that moment on we generated quite a lot of chances, scored, missed a few others...

“It was hard to take. But we are one day before another very important game for us. We analysed it, we know we have to be better tomorrow.”

For the record, Liverpool had 15 shots – only four on target – against Wolves, three times more than their opponents.

Despite their less-than-ideal results in the Premier League, Liverpool have been strong in the FA Cup this season, thrashing Barnsley 4-1 in the third round before beating Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 in the fourth.

The Reds also have a good record against Wolves despite their latest defeat, winning all six meetings prior.

“There are periods we have conceded a lot of goals on counter-attacks and set-pieces. Against Wolves we conceded on counter-attack, but I see an improvement overall in defending them,” Slot added.

“We want to have the ball as often as possible and then get it back as often as possible, so we press high. It’s never the approach that changes in the game. We bring enough players forward but we just aren’t converting enough chances.”

The Liverpool boss also gave an update on the injured Florian Wirtz.

“He could be available for a few minutes tomorrow in the best scenario,” he said.