Liverpool meets Fulham, while Middlesbrough takes on Chelsea in League Cup semis

Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Quarter Final - Liverpool v West Ham United - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - December 20, 2023 Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Quarter Final - Everton v Fulham - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - December 19, 2023 Fulham's Bernd Leno and teammates celebrate after winning the penalty shootout REUTERS/Carl Recine
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

LIVERPOOL, England - Nine-time champions Liverpool will play Fulham in their League Cup semi-final in January, while Championship side Middlesbrough will take on Chelsea.

The draw was held moments after Liverpool's 5-1 rout of West Ham United on Wednesday to claim the last of the fourth berths.

The semi-final first legs will be played the week of Jan. 8, and the second legs beginning Jan. 22. The final is Feb. 25 at Wembley Stadium.

Liverpool clinched a record-19th semifinal berth, and their nine League Cup titles are also a record. REUTERS

