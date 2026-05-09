Liverpool limp towards Champions League with Chelsea draw

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LONDON – Liverpool missed the chance to all but secure Champions League football next season after a 1-1 draw against a wounded Chelsea on Saturday.

The Blues had lost six consecutive Premier League games to fall out of contention for a top-five finish, but they held the Reds at Anfield.

Ryan Gravenberch’s sweet strike gave Liverpool the perfect start, but Chelsea hit back to salvage a point when Enzo Fernandez’s free-kick evaded everyone in the middle to find the bottom corner.

Boos at full-time reflected the mood around Anfield after another lacklustre performance from the defending champions. But they are inching closer to Champions League qualification while they sit in fourth.

“We started off really well and got a big chance from a set-piece which was close to making it 2-0,” Slot said.

“Unfortunately, like last week (3-2 loss to Manchester United), we conceded a set piece. It was such a sloppy goal. The second half I saw a completely different intensity. We went close a few times. Like so many times this season, we hit the post and bar. We were not able to control their players. They played with a lot of midfielders today.”

Chelsea can no longer mathematically finish in the top five.

But there were some shoots of recovery for interim boss Calum McFarlane to take into next weekend’s FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Chelsea were humbled by a second-string Nottingham Forest at home on Monday and looked set for another long afternoon after conceding just six minutes in.

Rio Ngumoha picked out Gravenberch on the edge of the box and the Dutch international curled perfectly into the top corner.

Liverpool’s forward line was decimated by injuries with Mohamed Salah, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike absent, while Alexander Isak was only fit enough for a place on the bench.

A lack of attacking impetus showed as Liverpool allowed the beleaguered Blues to gain a foothold in the game and slowly regain some confidence.

The visitors levelled 10 minutes before half-time when Fernandez’s free-kick caught Giorgi Mamardashvili flat-footed and rolled in at the far post.

Chelsea thought they had turned the game around early in the second half when Cole Palmer slotted in. But VAR intervened to rescue the Reds as Marc Cucurella had strayed marginally offside in the build-up.

Liverpool came closest to a winner in the closing stages as they twice hit the woodwork.

Dominik Szoboszlai’s powerful drive came back off the base of the post. Virgil van Dijk then rattled the crossbar with a towering header from Szoboszlai’s corner.

Arne Slot is reportedly set to remain in charge of Liverpool next season despite a bitterly disappointing campaign thanks to the credit he amassed in winning the Premier League last year.

But the discontent among the Anfield crowd towards the Dutchman was shown in the fury at his decision to replace teenager Ngumoha and at full-time.

On the booing, Slot added: “That’s probably got something to do with us not winning. It completely makes sense people are disappointed if Liverpool don’t win.”

As for Chelsea, interim boss Calum McFarlane said his side had want to “give everything” for this game.

“We’ve done that now… we’ll have a day off then prepare for another game against more top-flight opposition (the FA Cup final),” he said. “I felt we could have won the game, in my opinion we deserved to win the game.

“We’ve shown who we are as a group, we just need to do that on a more consistent basis. The FA Cup final is going to be a tough game… but this team have shown that when they’re at their best, they can match anyone in Europe.” AFP