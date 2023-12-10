Manchester United embarrassed by Bournemouth, Liverpool go top

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom - Manchester United’s shambolic season took another turn for the worse in a 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth, as Liverpool went top of the Premier League on Dec 9.

Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool were fortunate to win 2-1 at 10-man Crystal Palace, after Jordan Ayew’s harsh red card changed the game late on.

Liverpool’s victory in the day’s early kick-off gave them a one-point lead over second placed Arsenal, who blew the chance to regain top spot later as they crashed to a 1-0 defeat at surging Aston Villa.

Third-placed Villa’s club record 15th consecutive home league victory lifted them to within two points of the leaders.

United’s season hit a new low as Bournemouth secured their first ever victory at Old Trafford in style.

Erik ten Hag’s men had risen to sixth thanks to six wins in eight Premier League games.

But a dreadful display put the Dutchman’s position back under the spotlight ahead of a likely exit from the Champions League at the group stage in midweek.

Dominic Solanke put Bournemouth in front after just five minutes when he turned home Lewis Cook’s cross.

Solanke hit the post and Antoine Semenyo came close as Bournemouth continued to have the better of the chances.

But they had to wait until 68 minutes to double their lead when Philip Billing rose to head home Marcus Tavernier’s cross.

Marcos Senesi then set the seal on a famous victory as Andoni Iraola’s men moved 10 points clear of the relegation zone thanks to a fourth win in five games.

Villa on record-breaking run

At Villa Park, Unai Emery’s side completed a memorable week by following Wednesday’s 1-0 victory against champions Manchester City with another statement success against the team who started the weekend in first place.

John McGinn’s seventh-minute goal proved decisive as the Scotland midfielder controlled Leon Bailey’s pass before turning to drill a powerful finish past David Raya from close-range.