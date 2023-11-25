Liverpool hit back to hold Man City, end Etihad winning streak

LONDON – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola still had high praise for his side, even as their 23-match winning run at the Etihad was snapped following a 1-1 English Premier League draw with Liverpool on Nov 25.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s fine strike 10 minutes from time salvaged a point for the visitors after Erling Haaland’s 50th Premier League goal put City in front.

A share of the spoils means there remains just one point between the sides and that Arsenal could now take top spot from City if they win at Brentford in the later game – the result of which was unavailable at press time.

“That was an excellent performance. I am really proud that after eight years we are still playing that way. We were really good in all departments and needed to be against an incredible team,” said Guardiola.

“Maybe we missed the last pass a little bit but they defended really well.

“To concede just two shots on target against Liverpool is a big compliment for the way we work.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp made his displeasure clear at the early kick-off time on the back of an international break where both sides had players who had been in World Cup qualifying action in South America little over 72 hours ago.

Fatigue appeared a factor as the expected fireworks failed to materialise. The best chances before the break came from City pouncing on sloppy Liverpool passes out from the back.

Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker was let off the hook by Phil Foden’s weak shot after the Brazilian gifted away possession inside his own box. But he was not so fortunate when his next sliced clearance picked out Nathan Ake.

The Dutch defender dribbled forward before picking out Haaland, who found the far corner with Alisson getting a hand to his low shot.

The Norwegian striker’s 50th league goal in his 48th appearances smashed the previous record for the quickest half century held by Andrew Cole in 65 matches.

“It was really good and the action from Nathan was perfect. We know the quality of Erling,” added Guardiola.

At the other end, Darwin Nunez was Liverpool’s biggest threat as Mohamed Salah failed to build on his impressive record against City.

Ederson clawed away Nunez’s first-half header and turned a powerful effort behind at his near post after the break.