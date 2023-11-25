Liverpool hit back to hold Man City, end Etihad winning streak

LONDON – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola still had high praise for his side, even as their 23-match winning run at the Etihad was snapped following a 1-1 English Premier League draw with Liverpool on Nov 25.
Trent Alexander-Arnold’s fine strike 10 minutes from time salvaged a point for the visitors after Erling Haaland’s 50th Premier League goal put City in front.
A share of the spoils means there remains just one point between the sides and that Arsenal could now take top spot from City if they win at Brentford in the later game – the result of which was unavailable at press time.
“That was an excellent performance. I am really proud that after eight years we are still playing that way. We were really good in all departments and needed to be against an incredible team,” said Guardiola.
“Maybe we missed the last pass a little bit but they defended really well.
“To concede just two shots on target against Liverpool is a big compliment for the way we work.”
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp made his displeasure clear at the early kick-off time on the back of an international break where both sides had players who had been in World Cup qualifying action in South America little over 72 hours ago.
Fatigue appeared a factor as the expected fireworks failed to materialise. The best chances before the break came from City pouncing on sloppy Liverpool passes out from the back.
Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker was let off the hook by Phil Foden’s weak shot after the Brazilian gifted away possession inside his own box. But he was not so fortunate when his next sliced clearance picked out Nathan Ake.
The Dutch defender dribbled forward before picking out Haaland, who found the far corner with Alisson getting a hand to his low shot.
The Norwegian striker’s 50th league goal in his 48th appearances smashed the previous record for the quickest half century held by Andrew Cole in 65 matches.
“It was really good and the action from Nathan was perfect. We know the quality of Erling,” added Guardiola.
At the other end, Darwin Nunez was Liverpool’s biggest threat as Mohamed Salah failed to build on his impressive record against City.
Ederson clawed away Nunez’s first-half header and turned a powerful effort behind at his near post after the break.
But it was City who had looked the more likely to add to their lead in the second half as Liverpool struggled to contain the speed of Jeremy Doku on the counter-attack.
Alisson was handed another let-off 20 minutes from time when he spilled a corner under minimal pressure from Manuel Akanji and Ruben Dias tapped home.
However, a VAR check did not overturn the referee’s on-field decision to award the Liverpool goalkeeper a soft free kick.
The Reds boss turned to his bench to try and summon a response with Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch introduced.
Diaz’s father was among the crowd after being flown to England by Liverpool to enjoy the Christmas season following a kidnap ordeal in his native Colombia.
Diaz was involved in Liverpool’s leveller against the run of play 10 minutes from time. He picked out Salah, who laid the ball into Alexander-Arnold’s path for a fantastic finish into the bottom corner.
City pushed for a winner in eight minutes of added time but were thwarted as they failed to win at home for the first time since Dec 31, 2022.
“If we had played really well, we could have won,” said Klopp.
“This is a really tough place to come and it is a not a coincidence they have won I don’t know how many in a row at home. They are a super team.
“When we had our football moments, we immediately created (chances). Did we do that often enough? No. Can we play better? Definitely. And we will.
“It has been a tough week for the boys and then coming here to play a game against a team that really makes you suffer is not cool.
“It is a good point and I am absolutely fine with it.” AFP