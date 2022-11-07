Liverpool handed Real Madrid rematch in Champions League last 16, PSG draw Bayern

NYON – Liverpool will have the chance to avenge the Champions League 2021-22 final defeat at the hands of Real Madrid after they were drawn on Monday to face the holders again in the last 16.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain were drawn to play Bayern Munich in a repeat of the 2020 final which was won by the German club.

Manchester City will play Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig and 2021 winners Chelsea also drew German opposition in the shape of Borussia Dortmund.

After topping their group thanks to a last-gasp winner away to Marseille last Wednesday, Tottenham Hotspur were given a tough draw against Italian champions AC Milan.

Inter Milan will play Porto and Eintracht Frankfurt will take on Napoli, while Benfica were drawn against tournament outsiders Club Brugge of Belgium.

The first legs of all last-16 ties will be played in February with the return matches in March.

The final of this season’s Champions League will be held in Istanbul on June 10, 2023.

The Turkish city was supposed to host the final in 2020 and again 2021, only for the game to be moved on each occasion to Portugal due to the pandemic. AFP

Champions League last-16 ties:

RB Leipzig (GER) v Manchester City (ENG)

Club Brugge (BEL) v Benfica (POR)

Liverpool (ENG) v Real Madrid (ESP)

AC Milan (ITA) v Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) v Napoli (ITA)

Borussia Dortmund (GER) v Chelsea (ENG)

Inter Milan (ITA) v Porto (POR)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Bayern Munich (GER)

First legs to be played on February 14/15/21/22; second legs on March 7/8/14/15.

More to follow.