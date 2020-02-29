Liverpool firing on four cylinders

LONDON • Liverpool can make Premier League history at Watford today as the runaway leaders aim to move within three wins of clinching their first English top-flight title in 30 years.

Jurgen Klopp's side are racing towards the finishing line and their record-breaking season will reach another landmark moment if they beat the Hornets.

The Reds equalled Manchester City's top-flight record of 18 consecutive league wins - set between August and December 2017 - when they fought back from 2-1 down to beat West Ham 3-2 at Anfield on Monday.

Klopp's men, who need four victories from their final 11 games to guarantee the title, can break City's record with win No. 19 at Vicarage Road.

With second-placed City on League Cup final duty against Aston Villa on Sunday, a victory against relegation-threatened Watford, who are in 19th place, would put Liverpool 25 points clear at the top.

If they do win their next four games, they will lock up the title with seven matches to spare, beating the Premier League record of five, which is shared by City in the 2017-18 season and Manchester United in 2000-01.

Undefeated in their past 44 league games, Liverpool are also five games away from equalling Arsenal's record of 49 unbeaten across 2003 and 2004.

It would be a huge upset if Nigel Pearson's men stop them, having lost their past four meetings, with 15 goals conceded to none scored.

Asked what was the secret to Liverpool's success, Reds midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum claimed that it was simply down to wanting it more and past campaigns had put the team in good stead.

"We just want to carry on and try to keep the good momentum," he said.

"We work really hard to have it the way it is right now and hopefully, we can keep it until the end of the season.

"If you go back a few years ago, we made mistakes. But we learnt from the mistakes we made and that's why we are so good right now - we have a team that has played with each other for a few years."

"During the (previous) years, we learned a lot and that's why we are so good right now."

The world and European champions are such a cohesive unit at the moment that many pundits have predicted their trip to Watford will be a "free hit".

But given the hosts' predicament, Pearson knows his side cannot afford to write off games, even though he conceded they were massive underdogs as "this current Liverpool team has an opportunity of creating history this year".

"There are probably less expectation on us in this game than there might be on others," the Watford boss told Sky Sports.

"But it's our next game so there are three points up for grabs in every game you play."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

WATFORD V LIVERPOOL

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 1.30am