Liverpool fans file legal claim against Uefa for Champions League final chaos

LIVERPOOL – Lawyers acting on behalf of Liverpool supporters caught up in the chaos at last season’s Champions League final in Paris have formally filed 887 claims against Uefa.

An independent review, commissioned by Uefa, concluded in February that European football’s governing body bore “primary responsibility” for what had been “a clear and immediate danger of a fatal crush”.

Kick-off of the final between Liverpool and Real Madrid was delayed by 37 minutes as fans struggled to access the stadium after being funnelled into overcrowded bottlenecks on approach.

Police then fired tear gas towards thousands of supporters locked behind metal fences on the perimeter to the stadium.

Uefa initially tried to pin the blame on Liverpool fans arriving late despite thousands having been held for hours outside the stadium before kick-off.

Law firm Leigh Day told AFP they have lodged a group personal injury claim on behalf of 887 Reds fans at the Liverpool District Registry of the High Court.

The firm is bringing the claim on the basis Uefa failed to ensure a safe and secure environment for those attending and could owe a legal liability to those who suffered physical and/or psychological injuries.

Over 2,000 fans have signed up to a separate class-action lawsuit against Uefa seeking damages for the physical and emotional trauma they suffered.

Last month Uefa offered to reimburse all Liverpool fans who attended the final.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin also apologised for the chaotic scenes at Stade de France and expressed his relief “nothing terrible happened”. AFP