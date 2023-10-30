Liverpool cruise to 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest

Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Nottingham Forest - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - October 29, 2023 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their third goal with Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Nottingham Forest - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - October 29, 2023 Nottingham Forest's Matt Turner in action before Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores their third goal REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Nottingham Forest - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - October 29, 2023 Liverpool's Darwin Nunez shoots at goal REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Nottingham Forest - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - October 29, 2023 Liverpool's Darwin Nunez in action with Nottingham Forest's Moussa Niakhate REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Updated
49 sec ago
Published
50 sec ago

LIVERPOOL, England - Goals from Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool a comfortable 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Sunday that lifted the Reds to 23 points, three behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Jota finished off a quick counter-attack to break the deadlock in the 31st minute and celebrated by holding up the shirt of team mate Luis Diaz, who missed the game following the kidnapping of his parents in his native Colombia.

Liverpool's second was a brilliant team goal as they sliced the Forest rearguard apart before Dominik Szoboszlai pulled the ball across the goal for Nunez to turn home.

Salah exploited a dreadful breakdown in communications to round off the scoring in the 77th minute. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top