Liverpool come back to beat Bournemouth 3-1

LONDON – Liverpool recovered from a poor start to beat Bournemouth 3-1 at Anfield on Saturday.

The Cherries had opened the scoring via Antoine Semenyo after just three minutes. Trent Alexander-Arnold, on his 200th Premier League start, miscontrolled a pass in midfield, resulting in a Bournemouth attack which saw Dominic Solanke’s shot blocked, before Semenyo powered the ball into the corner of the net past Alisson Becker.

That wasn’t even Liverpool’s first warning, as Jaidon Anthony had the ball in the net earlier, following a mix-up between Alisson and Ibrahima Konate. But luckily for the Reds, Anthony was adjudged to be offside.

On nine minutes, the Reds backline was again in disarray as Alisson was shown a yellow card for scything Anthony down outside the box.

But Liverpool eventually settled and got an equaliser through a lovely bit of improvisation from Luis Diaz in the 27th minute. He flicked up Diogo Jota’s deflected pass with his first touch before acrobatically finishing into the corner of Neto’s net with his second.

Former England striker Dion Dublin said on the BBC: “Diaz is eight yards out, centre of the goal, the ball is bobbling into him.

“He knows he won’t be able to have the time to control it and turn, so he has instinctively flicked it into the air to volley it. Brilliant finish, great technique.”

Nine minutes before half-time, the Reds were ahead, albeit with a touch of fortune.

The impressive Dominik Szoboszlai, Jurgen Klopp’s big summer signing at £60 million (S$103.7 million), was felled on the edge of the box by Joe Rothwell, offering Mohamed Salah the chance to give his side the lead from the penalty spot.

The Egyptian’s penalty was well saved by Neto but the rebound fell kindly into his path, allowing him to make amends.

That meant the 31-year-old is the first Red to either score or assist in 10 straight league games at Anfield. He is also the first player to achieve that feat in 10 consecutive Premier League home matches since Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy in December 2015.

From coming back into the game, Liverpool looked like they might lose their grip on the match when another summer signing Alexis Mac Allister was sent off for a dangerous challenge on Ryan Christie 13 minutes into the second half.

That resulted in a debut for the Reds’ latest signing, midfielder Wataru Endo, who joined from VfB Stuttgart on Friday. He came on Cody Gakpo as Klopp tried to shore up his midfield.

But before that, the Reds took a 3-1 lead on 62 minutes, just four minutes after they were reduced to 10 men. Neto spilled a Szoboszlai shot from outside the box, allowing Jota a simple finish into the net.

In Sunday’s other early games, Brighton & Hove Albion continued their perfect start to the season with a 4-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers with Kaoru Mitoma scoring an early Goal of the Season contender with slaloming run and finish. Brentford, meanwhile, won their London derby with Fulham 3-0.