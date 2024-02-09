Liverpool can’t find a Jurgen Klopp ‘double’ but Xabi Alonso would be ‘fantastic’ – Karl-Heinz Riedle

LONDON – Former Liverpool striker Karl-Heinz Riedle has warned that “you’re not going to find a double” of outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp but suggested that “Xabi Alonso would be fantastic” as a replacement.

Klopp made the shock announcement in late January that he would be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Riedle, a global ambassador for Borussia Dortmund, where Klopp made his name, told The Athletic: “He’s won nearly all the titles there are to win and it’s also the fact that his team play spectacular football. You’re not going to find a double of Jurgen...

“We’re on our sixth coach since Jurgen left. Dortmund fans still love him. He’s the best ever in the club’s history.”

But former World Cup and Champions League winner Riedle likes what he sees from Alonso, the man widely touted to be a frontrunner to replace Klopp.

He said: “Xabi is doing an incredible job. I’ve never seen (Bayer) Leverkusen play like they are doing at the moment. He deserves a lot of credit. He’s changed the whole team around and made some very good signings...

“I’d say Jurgen’s football is slightly different, but Xabi likes to attack, too. If you see them pressing in the opposition half, it’s really impressive.

“He has the eye, he has the desire, he knows Liverpool as a club and as a city. He’s a legend here – everyone knows and respects him... He would be a fantastic choice.”

Liverpool must come to terms with a rare domestic loss as the English Premier League leaders fight to get back on track on Feb 10.

Beaten at Arsenal on Feb 4, if Klopp’s side slip up again at home to Burnley, then either Manchester City or the Gunners could knock Liverpool out of pole position.

Klopp has told his Liverpool players to “create their own destiny” in the title race, starting with the visit from struggling Burnley.

After losing 3-1 against third-placed Arsenal last weekend, Klopp’s men are just two points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, with Mikel Arteta’s Gunners also trailing the leaders by the same margin.

It was only Liverpool’s second league defeat this term and Klopp said: “We didn’t lose recently an awful lot of football games, we know that.

“That means dealing with defeats is a challenge, for humankind, actually. Nobody here expects that we just will fly over Burnley or whatever.”

Klopp knows his side can ill-afford to crash against second-bottom Burnley and he called on them to seize the moment rather than fear it.

“It’s a home game and we can turn things around, meaning the first step, and then we will see,” he said.

“Nobody celebrates the champion and nobody is relegated as far as I know, so we have all the chance to create our own destiny.” AFP