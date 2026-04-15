Liverpool boss Slot laments missed chances in Champions League exit

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LIVERPOOL, England, April 14 - Liverpool manager Arne Slot said his side's Champions League exit again laid bare a season-long struggle to turn chances into goals, after they were eliminated by Paris St Germain following a 2-0 home defeat on Tuesday that sealed a 4-0 aggregate loss.

Despite enjoying 53% possession and having 21 attempts to PSG's 12 and eight corners to the visitors' two, it was PSG who found the net as Ousmane Dembele struck twice in the second half to confirm the defending champions' place in the semi-finals.

"Unfortunately, it's one of the many examples of this season where we weren't able to score from the many chances we had," Slot said.

"Again, we were so far underperforming in terms of xG (expected goals of 1.94), and that is just an ongoing thing with us throughout the whole season."

Slot also pointed to a contentious VAR decision that saw a penalty given for a foul on Alexis Mac Allister overturned and a potentially serious injury to France forward Hugo Ekitike, adding to Liverpool's sense of disappointment on the night.

"Another intervention of the VAR which was not in our favour, and that's also not for the first time this season," he said.

"Then of course we are very disappointed, because I think there were parts in the second half where you could just feel that if we can score now, this is going to become a special night."

Slot handed a first start to Alexander Isak since the Sweden international suffered a broken leg in December and said the striker's return underlined what his team have missed.

"He was twice close to a goal, and that's why you play a striker of his level," the Dutch coach said. "If I thought he wasn't ready, I wouldn't have played him."

Slot said Isak's absence had been a factor in Liverpool's difficulties in front of goal this season, but he remained optimistic about the future.

"The future looks very bright for this team, for this club, because we've shown we can compete with the champions of Europe and be the dominant team in our stadium," he said.

"Not many teams can be dominant against Paris St Germain and generate so many chances, as we did. But, yeah, chances is one thing, scoring is a second."

Liverpool, who are fifth in the Premier League as they try to qualify for next season's Champions League, visit rivals Everton for the first time at their new stadium on Sunday. REUTERS