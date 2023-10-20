Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp ready for ‘high-pressure’ Merseyside derby with Everton

LONDON – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is looking forward to a “special” and intense Merseyside derby as he prepares to welcome Everton for their English Premier League clash on Saturday.

The Reds head into the match on the back of a 2-2 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion before the international break, a result that meant that Klopp’s men are fourth in the table on 17 points.

However, they can go top for a couple of hours before Arsenal take on Chelsea, and Klopp has urged his men to go all out, especially for a game with huge significance.

“It’s a special game, a high-pressure game and they all played them. They are used to the kind of game,” he said.

“I don’t think we should make too big for them, but I think they are ready for it.

“The facts are Everton are in a good moment. Successfully stayed up (last season) was not easy and last few weeks they have results with performances.

“Derbies are all difficult for different reasons, and Everton have got results... in their best moments, they are a super difficult team to play.”

Klopp may be cautious, but the odds are overwhelmingly in Liverpool’s favour for this match.

The Reds are unbeaten in 18 of their last 19 league games, and have five wins from five at Anfield in all competitions this season – scoring at least two goals on each occasion.

Everton have also defeated Liverpool only once in the last 28 Merseyside derbies and it is hard to see anything other than a win for the Reds on Saturday.

Klopp will again be counting on the talismanic Mohamed Salah, who has six goals and four assists in 10 appearances in all competitions this season.

Andy Robertson, meanwhile, is likely to undergo surgery after injuring his shoulder while on international duty with Scotland last week.

The Reds also remain without Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, Ben Doak and the suspended Curtis Jones, while Cody Gakpo is doubtful.