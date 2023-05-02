Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expects sanctions after referee rant

LONDON – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is expecting to face disciplinary action after accusing referee Paul Tierney of bearing a grudge against his team in last Sunday’s dramatic 4-3 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Diogo Jota’s stoppage-time strike sealed victory at Anfield, but Klopp was so incensed by the officiating throughout the match that he charged down the touchline to celebrate wildly in front of fourth official John Brooks.

He also lambasted Tierney after the game.

Speaking on Tuesday ahead of the Reds’ home clash against Fulham on Wednesday, the Liverpool boss said: “I shouldn’t have said what I said but I didn’t lie.

“It’s not my hands what goes on now. We won a game 4-3 in a spectacular manner and only headlines I created (were negative). We expect a reaction because everyone tells us something (punishment) will come.

“I probably have to expect a punishment. Refs think I questioned their integrity, but that I don’t do.”

On the pitch, his men are seeking to extend their winning streak to five matches as they hope to build on momentum in the home stretch following a disappointing season.

With five fixtures left, fifth-placed Liverpool still have seven points to make up to Manchester United, in fourth, having played a game more as well.

Klopp was wary of the threat Fulham can pose as his players chase an improbable Champions League spot.

“They are having a great season, they are still performing but maybe not getting the same results as before,” said the German, whose team are winless in their last three league games against Fulham, drawing twice.

“They are a really really good side and we are aware of how good they are.

“The way we played (against Spurs) was exceptional at the beginning, there were no counters from them. We have to do that again.”

The injured Calvin Ramsay and Stefan Bajcetic are unavailable for the match, while Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita are close to a return. Jota is a major doubt due to a back injury.