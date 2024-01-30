Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expects Chelsea to make ‘big steps’

LONDON – English Premier League leaders Liverpool are on a mission in this second half of the campaign – to win the league title for manager Jurgen Klopp in his final season in charge.

The Reds beat Norwich City 5-2 in the FA Cup fourth round over the weekend, following Klopp’s bombshell announcement on Jan 26, and will now return to league action when they host Chelsea on Jan 31.

The Premier League is probably what matters most now – although Liverpool still can win the FA Cup, the League Cup final against Chelsea and the Europa League – and Klopp will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table.

For now, the German is focusing on the Blues and not the title just yet.

“They play really good stuff, really good team. A team in form, I think. Won majority of games recently,” he said.

“We play them in first matchday (1-1 draw), we weren’t great but they were pretty good. A point was alright. We have to do better but we are different now.

“They had a lot of injuries but now they have a core group together. They have the midfield they want together, the entire back-line other than Reece James. A really good team, even if you can’t see it in the table yet.

“I expect them to make big steps.”

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 22 Premier League fixtures at Anfield, a run that started way back in October 2022.

But it is not only their home form that has been impressive, as the Reds have shown this season that they can fight back from adversity.

They have won 19 points so far from losing positions, so if things do not go their way against Chelsea, they would likely still battle all the way till the end to get a positive result.

Liverpool will again be without their talisman Mohamed Salah, but fellow forwards Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota have stepped up in his absence and could be key in this match.

Both players were on the scoresheet against Norwich and are expected to continue the momentum.

In the Premier League, Nunez has three goals and an assist in his last three games, while Jota has three goals and three assists in the same run of matches.

The Reds will be missing the injured Joe Matip, Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago Alcantara and Konstantinos Tsimikas, while Wataru Endo is at the Asian Cup with Japan.