Liverpool boss Arne Slot wary of ‘intense’ Bournemouth

LONDON – Liverpool manager Arne Slot is preparing for an “intense” battle for his side’s Premier League trip to Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Reds have not won in the league since a 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the end of December, with four draws following that triumph, but are still in fourth place.

Never before have Liverpool played out five successive Premier League stalemates since 1980, and last weekend’s 1-1 with Burnley have once again put pressure on Slot.

The Dutchman believes that it will once again be a tough task on Saturday.

“Bournemouth one of most intense teams in the league. Near top of running stats,” Slot said.

“Not too different in terms of playing style. They might miss a few players now through injuries and (Antoine) Semenyo went to Manchester City. But you know you have to be intense if you go there.

“Not too different in how we will line-up and way we both want to play. Going there last season was an important game (2-0 win) on way to winning the league.”

Despite their situation of badly needing a win after those consecutive draws, there are still positives.

Slot’s men beat Marseille 3-0 in the Champions League in midweek, which extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 13 matches.

Liverpool have also won or draw their last 10 Premier League games and not lost on the road since a 3-0 defeat by City in November.

“We’ve had to keep adapting so many times this season, we have to try to find a new way of getting the best out of the team,” Slot added.

“We are already in a good place but this team will be in a good place the day after tomorrow and after that. There is a lot of confidence from me looking to the future.”

City, meanwhile, will seek to bounce back after a dismal start to 2026 hit a new low in an embarrassing 3-1 defeat to Bodo/Glimt on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola’s men are yet to win in the Premier League this year, with their title bid faltering badly as they prepare to host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday to close the seven-point gap on leaders Arsenal.

“The feeling is that everything (that could be) going wrong, is going (wrong) in many, many details. That is a fact and you have to try to change it,” said the City boss.

The loss of key defenders Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol to injury has been central to the team’s collapse.

Guardiola will be hoping that the addition of Marc Guehi will add some ballast to his defence, with the former Crystal Palace captain set to make his debut against Wolves.

Unai Emery’s third-placed Aston Villa also need a quick bounce back after a draw at Crystal Palace followed by their first home defeat of the season against Everton last week.

Villa face a tricky trip to Newcastle United on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall is the latest addition to Spurs’ injury list with under-pressure manager Thomas Frank suggesting his side are cursed.

Swede Bergvall damaged his ankle in the 2-0 Champions League home victory over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday – a result that lifted some of the heat on Frank.

Tottenham face second-from-bottom Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday hoping to back up that positive display but will be without the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur, Richarlison, Mohammed Kudus, Ben Davies and now Bergvall.

Joao Palhinha is also doubtful while forward Dominic Solanke is not yet 100 per cent fit.

Frank, whose side have slipped to 14th after two wins from their last 13 Premier League games, said Tottenham’s injury record this season is one of the worst he has encountered.

“Seems like we are cursed or something like that but injuries are a part of football. Next thing we can look is how can we speed up the return to playing,” he said. AFP, REUTERS