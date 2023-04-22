Liverpool beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 after five-goal second-half thriller

LONDON – Jurgen Klopp had wanted Liverpool to carry on the momentum after their 6-1 Premier League thrashing of Leeds United on Monday, and they did just that with a thrilling 3-2 home win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Following a lacklustre first half in which the Reds failed to score despite more than 80 per cent possession, the game exploded into life.

What was impressive was that Liverpool did not back down after allowing Forest to equalise twice, as Mohamed Salah scored the winner.

“They made us work hard for that,” said Klopp.

“We had 86 per cent possession first half which is a really strange thing.

“We had to work hard, scoring the first is helpful.

“I’m really happy. We showed a lot of things I wanted to see. We needed to score to change the way Forest played, if we don’t score then they just sit deep.

“I saw a lot of top, top counter-pressing. We are much clearer again in that department.

“We have improved again in four days already.

“It feels like a change. If we are solid and really good and aggressive and positive in defending we can build on that.”

Diogo Jota opened the scoring in the 47th minute with a header following an assist from Fabinho.

But, just four minutes later, Neco Williams netted for Forest when his shot was deflected into Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson’s net.

The Reds, however, were relentless and they made it 2-1 in the 55th minute with Jota’s second goal, assisted by Andrew Robertson.

Morgan Gibbs-White then equalised again for the visitors in the 67th minute with a first-time shot.

Three minutes later, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free kick found Salah just outside the six-yard box and the Egyptian kept his cool for Liverpool to edge ahead 3-2.

There was a VAR (video assistant referee) review for a possible offside but the goal was allowed to stand.

The win moved Liverpool up to seventh place, six points behind fourth-placed Newcastle (56), who have a game in hand.

In the early kick-off on Saturday, goals from Harry Wilson and Andreas Pereira handed Fulham a 2-1 victory over Leeds United at Craven Cottage.

Fulham took the lead in the 58th minute with a powerful finish from Wilson, after Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier parried a Willian cross into his path.

The hosts’ second came in similar fashion. Meslier could only divert a cross from Antonee Robinson into Pereira’s path and the midfielder lashed the ball into the unguarded net.

Leeds’ consolation came in the 79th via a Joao Palhinha own goal.

“With our quality and our fast attacks we did well with the two goals,” said Fulham manager Marco Silva.

“There were chances to score more. The own goal gave that belief to them, but well played to the lads – they did well.” REUTERS