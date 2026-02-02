Liverpool beat Chelsea to Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet: Reports

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Ousmane Dembele (left) and Rennes' French defender Jeremy Jacquet fighting for the ball during a Ligue 1 football match at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on Dec 6, 2025. Jacquet looks set to join Liverpool.

LIVERPOOL – Liverpool have beaten off competition from Chelsea to sign Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet for a fee of up to £60 million (S$104.5 million), according to British media reports on Feb 2.

However, the 20-year-old is not set to move to Anfield until the end of the season despite Liverpool’s need for defensive reinforcements.

Jacquet had been linked with a transfer to Chelsea earlier in February but was reportedly put off the move by the competition for places at centre-back in the Blues’ bloated squad.

Liverpool, by contrast, are desperately short on centre-back options.

Captain Virgil van Dijk, 34, and Ibrahima Konate, who is out of contract at the end of the season, are the only two options currently available to Arne Slot with Joe Gomez and Giovanni Leoni sidelined by injury.

French under-21 international Jacquet has only made 31 appearances for Rennes since breaking into the first team of the Ligue 1 side last season.

Liverpool will reportedly pay an initial £55 million with a further £5 million contingent on add-ons.

Former Arsenal and England midfielder Paul Merson was surprised by the move, saying on Sky Sports: “I found it extraordinary that (Jacquet) is coming in the summer. They need a centre-half now to get top four or top five. It surprises me...

“I’m majorly shocked. I don’t know why for the life of me he’s staying in France until the start of next season. With that kind of money, you want him now!”

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid have agreed a deal with Atalanta to sign London-born Nigeria international Ademola Lookman, the La Liga club confirmed on Feb 1.

“The Nigerian international is already in Madrid to undergo the relevant medical examination and finalise his new contract,” Atletico said in a statement on their website.

Atletico gave no details about the transfer fee or the length of contract. Spanish media reported that Atletico would pay €35 million (S$52.8 million) for the forward.

The 28-year-old has shone since joining Atalanta in 2022 from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, netting 55 goals in all competitions.

His standout moment was a hat-trick in Atalanta’s 2024 Europa League final triumph over Bayer Leverkusen, a result that secured the Italian club’s first European trophy and ended Leverkusen’s remarkable 51-match unbeaten run.

Lookman’s treble made him the sixth player in history to score three goals in a European club final, and the first since 1975. AFP, REUTERS