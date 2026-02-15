Arne Slot says Liverpool are ‘still as good as last season’ after 3-0 FA Cup win

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrating after scoring their third goal from the penalty spot in the Reds' 3-0 FA Cup win over Brighton at Anfield on Feb 14.

– Liverpool manager Arne Slot said his side “are still as good as last season off the ball” after they cruised into the FA Cup fifth round with a 3-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Feb 14.

In the 2024-25 campaign, the Reds won the English Premier League and reached the League Cup final, but they have been less impressive this term.

They sit sixth in the league, 15 points behind leaders Arsenal, with their title defence essentially over.

“The modern Premier League is not that much about bringing the ball out from the back, it’s a lot about the direct style of play and a lot about set pieces,” Slot told TNT Sports after the win at Anfield.

“But today we faced a team that wanted to bring the ball out from the back and then I think we showed that we are still as good as last season off the ball.

“But the playing style of opponents has massively changed throughout the league... particularly against us.”

Brighton had beaten Manchester United 2-1 at Old Trafford in the third round on Jan 11, but the Seagulls have been in miserable form since and were easily beaten by an improving Liverpool.

Curtis Jones was forced to start in an unusual role at right-back, due to a number of defensive injuries for the English champions, and burst into the box to open the scoring from Milos Kerkez’s cross.

Mohamed Salah has been a shadow of his former self for most of the season, but a second-half goal and assist could prove a major confidence boost for the 33-year-old.

“It is very nice to have him on the score sheet again,” said Slot. “But what I like the most is he is scoring goals (which you) almost expect, but he also helps the team a lot defensively and that is something very positive.”

The Egyptian’s cushioned pass set up Dominik Szoboszlai – who Salah described as “one of the best players in the world right now” – and the Hungarian hammered in Liverpool’s second, before Salah converted his 252nd goal for the Reds from the penalty spot.

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler said: “They used their moments and we didn’t in the way they did. In the end, it is a disappointing result... We can’t feel sorry for ourselves, we can’t complain about these moments.”

“It is about us and me taking responsibilty and working for it. You have to do the small step right and then we can take a big step,” he added.

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai scores their second goal. PHOTO: REUTERS

Earlier, Marc Guehi scored his first goal for Manchester City in a 2-0 victory over fourth-tier Salford City.

Owned by Manchester United legends David Beckham and Gary Neville, Salford were playing in the fourth round for the first time in their history.

The League Two side were humbled 8-0 when they faced City in the third round last season, but pushed Pep Guardiola’s men far closer on Feb 14.

“They defended really well, so tight and we didn’t attack the spaces the way we should. The game was flat until we scored the second goal,” Guardiola said.

City took an early lead through Alfie Dorrington’s own goal, but there were just nine minutes left when England defender Guehi delivered the decisive blow with his maiden goal since signing from Crystal Palace in January .

Marc Guehi (centre) celebrates scoring his maiden goal for Manchester City. PHOTO: AFP

Elsewhere, Sandro Tonali scored twice as Newcastle United came from behind to beat 10-man Aston Villa 3-1.

Another opportunity for Unai Emery’s men to end a 30-year wait for silverware went begging after a first-half red card for the hosts’ goalkeeper Marco Bizot.

Tammy Abraham had fired the home side in front with his first goal since returning to Villa in January.

But the game swung in the Magpies’ favour when Bizot charged off his line to wipe out Jacob Murphy and deny a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Newcastle’s fightback saved the officials from an embarrassing moment becoming more controversial when Lucas Digne’s handball, that was clearly inside the box, was given as a free kick instead of a penalty.

With video assistant referee technology not in operation at this stage of the competition, the decision could not be reviewed.

Former England captain Wayne Rooney described the incident as “one of the worst decisions I’ve ever seen”.

But Newcastle levelled from the resulting free kick anyway as Tonali’s strike deflected past the helpless Emiliano Martinez.

Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali scoring their second goal. PHOTO: REUTERS

The Italian has been linked with a move to Arsenal come the end of the season and he showed why he is in demand with a blistering strike from outside the box to turn the tie around.

Nick Woltemade then netted his first goal in 15 games to take Newcastle, who last lifted the trophy in 1955, into the last 16.

Third-tier Mansfield Town produced the upset of the day by winning 2-1 at Premier League side Burnley to reach the fifth round for the first time since 1975.

Burnley boss Scott Parker made nine changes and the gamble backfired despite taking the lead through Josh Laurent’s 21st-minute goal.

Rhys Oates headed in the equaliser in the 53rd minute and Louis Reed capped a fine individual performance with a brilliant free kick 10 minutes from time. AFP