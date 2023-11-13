Liverpool back on track with crucial 3-0 Premier League win over Brentford

LONDON – Liverpool bounced back from two winless games to clinch a vital 3-0 English Premier League win over Brentford at Anfield on Sunday, thanks to a brace from talisman Mohamed Salah.

The Reds had salvaged a last-gasp 1-1 draw at Luton Town in the league the previous weekend, before a shock 3-2 loss to French side Toulouse in the Champions League in midweek.

This victory is a crucial morale boost as Jurgen Klopp’s men got back to winning ways again.

“Yeah, always nice to be back at Anfield and to get a win. It was important to leave with the three points,” said Diogo Jota, who scored the third goal.

“We need to keep winning to be able to be in that title fight towards the end. It is a long road.

“You never know. It’s still early days and people are fighting for their clubs. That’s what we like to see. Hopefully we are there at the end.”

Liverpool broke the deadlock in the 39th minute, as Darwin Nunez teed up Salah inside the box for the Egyptian forward to roll the ball into the bottom left corner.

Nunez was up for it the entire half, with two goals scored by the Uruguayan striker disallowed for offside in the 22nd and 27th minutes before his assist.

According to Opta statistics, all seven of his Premier League assists have come for Salah, which is only the third instance that a player’s first seven league assists were for the same teammate.

The other two were Kevin Campbell for Ian Wright (10) and Troy Deeney for Odion Ighalo (seven).

Salah had a chance to make it 2-0 in first-half stoppage time – he took a shot again from inside the area after picking up a lofted pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold, but the ball flew just over the bar.

Brentford came out of the break hoping to snatch an early equaliser, and they nearly achieved that in the 50th minute.

Mathias Jensen’s free kick was on target but Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker was alert enough to tip the ball over for a corner kick.

There was a VAR (video assistant referee) scare for the Reds just six minutes later, as a check was made for a potential red card for Wataru Endo after he clashed with Christian Norgaard.

Thankfully for Klopp and his team, the Japanese midfielder escaped punishment.

Salah then made it two for Liverpool in the 62nd minute when he received the ball from Konstantinos Tsimikas and scored with an easy header into an empty net.

It was his 10th Premier League goal in 12 games this season.