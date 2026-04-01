List of qualified teams for 2026 World Cup
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March 31 - Following are teams that have qualified for the 2026 World Cup, to be hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19:
UNITED STATES
Taking part as hosts
Best performance: Third place (1930)
MEXICO:
Taking part as hosts
Best performance: Quarter-finals (1970, 1986)
CANADA:
Taking part as hosts
Best performance: Group stage (1986, 2022)
JAPAN
Qualified on: March 20
Best performance: Round of 16 (2002, 2010, 2018, 2022)
NEW ZEALAND
Qualified on: March 24
Best performance: Group stage (1982, 2010)
IRAN
Qualified on: March 25
Best performance: Group stage (1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018, 2022)
ARGENTINA
Qualified on: March 25
Best performance: Winners (1978, 1986, 2022)
UZBEKISTAN
Qualified on: June 5
Best performance: Never previously qualified
SOUTH KOREA
Qualified on: June 5
Best performance: Fourth place (2002)
JORDAN
Qualified on: June 5
Best performance: Never previously qualified
AUSTRALIA
Qualified on: June 10
Best performance: Round of 16 (2006, 2022)
BRAZIL
Qualified on: June 10
Best performance: Winners (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)
ECUADOR
Qualified on: June 10
Best performance: Round of 16 (2006)
URUGUAY
Qualified on: September 4
Best performance: Winners (1930, 1950)
COLOMBIA
Qualified on: September 4
Best performance: Quarter-finals (2014)
PARAGUAY
Qualified on: September 4
Best performance: Quarter-finals (2010)
MOROCCO
Qualified on: September 5
Best performance: Semi-finals (2022)
TUNISIA
Qualified on: September 8
Best performance: Group Stage (1978, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018, 2022)
EGYPT
Qualified on: October 8
Best performance: Round of 16 (1934)
ALGERIA
Qualified on: October 9
Best performance: Round of 16 (2014)
GHANA
Qualified on: October 12
Best performance: Quarter-finals (2010)
CAPE VERDE
Qualified on: October 13
Best performance: Never previously qualified
SOUTH AFRICA
Qualified on: October 14
Best performance: Group stage (1998, 2002, 2010)
QATAR
Qualified on: October 14
Best performance: Group stage (2022)
ENGLAND
Qualified on: October 14
Best performance: Winners (1966)
SAUDI ARABIA
Qualified on: October 14
Best performance: Round of 16 (1994)
IVORY COAST
Qualified on: October 14
Best performance: Group stage (2006, 2010, 2014)
SENEGAL
Qualified on: October 14
Best performance: Quarter-finals (2002)
FRANCE
Qualified on: November 13
Best performance: Winners (1998, 2018)
CROATIA
Qualified on: November 14
Best performance: Runners-up (2018)
PORTUGAL
Qualified on November 16
Best performance: Third place (1966)
NORWAY
Qualified on November 16
Best performance: Round of 16 (1938, 1998)
GERMANY
Qualified on November 17
Best performance: Winners (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)
NETHERLANDS
Qualified on November 17
Best performance: Runners-up (1974, 1978, 2010)
BELGIUM
Qualified on November 18
Best performance: Third place (2018)
AUSTRIA
Qualified on November 18
Best performance: Third place (1954)
SWITZERLAND
Qualified on November 18
Best performance: Quarter-finals (1934, 1938, 1954)
SPAIN
Qualified on November 18
Best performance: Winners (2010)
SCOTLAND
Qualified on November 18
Best performance: Group stage (1954, 1958, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1998)
PANAMA
Qualified on November 19
Best performance: Group stage (2018)
HAITI
Qualified on November 19
Best performance: Group stage (1974)
CURACAO
Qualified on November 19
Best performance: Never previously qualified
SWEDEN
Qualified on March 31
Best performance: Runners-up (1958)
TURKEY
Qualified on March 31
Best performance: Third place (2002)
CZECH REPUBLIC
Qualified on March
Best performance: Runners-up (1934, 1962)
BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA
Qualified on March 31
Best performance: Group stage (2014) REUTERS