SINGAPORE – Lions head coach Gavin Lee has made no secret of his desire for sterner tests for his charges since taking over the national football team last November , repeatedly calling for tougher opponents ahead of their 2027 Asian Cup test.

Lee’s wish will be granted in March, after the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced on Feb 7 that the Lions will take on Faroe Islands in an international friendly in Dubai’s Shabab Al Ahli Stadium.

The March 26 game is their first against European opposition in more than a decade.

The archipelago, which is a territory of Denmark, have a Fifa ranking of No. 125 – 23 spots higher than the Lions.

The friendly will be Singapore’s first senior international match against a European nation since the 2-2 draw with Azerbaijan in Dubai in 2012, said the FAS.

Lee, 35, who was appointed on an 18-month contract last November after he guided the Lions to Asian Cup qualification as interim coach , noted that Faroe Islands’ recent results show that they will measure up as formidable opponents.

Last October, they clinched a shock 2-1 win over the Czech Republic, as well as a 4-0 victory over Montenegro during their World Cup qualification campaign.

Lee said: “Playing a team like the Faroe Islands allows us to be challenged by strong opposition. Finishing third with 12 points, behind Croatia and Czechia, in Group L of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers campaign reflects the level they are competing at.

Football Association of Singapore president Forrest Li (left) and national men's head coach Gavin Lee at the press conference for the latter’s appointment on Nov 28, 2025. PHOTO: ST FILE

“This kind of test keeps us grounded, challenges our standards, and helps us prepare for the demands of the Asian Cup in 2027.”

National captain Hariss Harun said: “Preparation has to start early as the Asian Cup is less than a year away. We cannot waste any windows.

“We have to maintain and try to raise our levels and playing tougher opponents will help. We want to continue the good work from the qualifying campaign and keep trying to improve on the various aspects of our game.”

The Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia will run from Jan 7 to Feb 5, with the draw for the tournament in April.

Ahead of the friendly, centralised training for the Lions will begin on March 18, said the FAS, with foreign-based players linking up with the team in Dubai for a training camp when the Fifa window opens on March 23.

The Lions will return home after the March 26 tie to face Bangladesh, in what will be the final match of their Asian Cup qualifying campaign at the National Stadium on March 31.

With a historic qualification – Singapore first competed in 1984 as hosts – already secured after the 2-1 away win over Hong Kong, the Bangladesh match will be a “homecoming moment to honour the Lions’ qualifying journey with Singaporeans at the National Stadium”, said the FAS.

The national sports association added in its statement that Singapore fans can expect “unique entertainment offerings, lucky draws and fan engagement initiatives”.

Ticketing details for the match against Bangladesh will be announced soon.

Singapore are guaranteed to finish top of their group and are on 11 points with three wins and two draws in five matches.

Hong Kong are second with eight points, while Bangladesh (five points) are third and India (two) bottom of the group.

While a party awaits the Lions at The Kallang, Lee is still eyeing a win in the final group game as he aims to build on their momentum, particularly with his first major assignment – the 2026 Asean Championship – not far away.

Singapore will be looking to make the last four of the July 23 to Aug 26 regional tournament. T hey have been drawn in Group A alongside defending champions Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, and the winner of the play-off between Timor-Leste and Brunei.

Group B comprises Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Myanmar and Laos.

“The match against Bangladesh is just as important (and) we want to finish the campaign with momentum, both in performance and results,” said Lee.

“Playing at home gives us an extra lift, and we hope our fans will come out in force to support the team every step of the way.”