Lions to get new coach in April, Nazri the interim

Young Lions coach Nazri Nasir will lead the senior national team on an interim basis for the FAS Tri-Nations Series, a three-team 'A' international friendly tournament in Singapore from next Wednesday to March 29.

Malaysia and the Philippines will square off next Wednesday while the Lions will play the Harimau Malaya on March 26 and the Azkals on March 29.

Up to 15,000 fans will be allowed for both Lions games - a record number during the pandemic - while the limit for the Malaysia-Philippines match is 5,000. All three fixtures will be played at the National Stadium and kick off at 8pm.

This will be the second time that Nazri will helm the senior squad, following the Airmarine Cup, a friendly quadrangular in Malaysia in 2019.

Then, Singapore beat Malaysia 1-0 and drew 1-1 with Oman before losing 5-4 on penalties.

Nazri said: "It is always an honour to be selected to lead the national team... I worked closely with former national team coach Tatsuma Yoshida as his assistant when he joined us back in 2019.

"I intend to carry on the same philosophy and style of play that Tatsuma has instilled... while at the same time implementing my own tactics and strategies for... this Tri-Nations Series."

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) also said the new Lions coach will likely be appointed next month. It had said in January that the vacancy would be filled by this month. The new man's first major test will be the June 8-14 Asian Cup qualifiers against hosts Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Myanmar.

The Straits Times understands that after Yoshida left for Ventforet Kofu at the turn of the year, the FAS set up a five-man panel who interviewed candidates via Zoom.

The 30-odd applicants have been whittled down to a three-man shortlist.

According to South Korean network SPOTV, former Home United coach Lee Lim-saeng, 50, who won the Singapore Cup in 2011 and 2013 and the 2019 Korean FA Cup with Suwon Samsung Bluewings, is in the running.

The report also mentioned a European candidate, whom ST understands to be 59-year-old Englishman Stephen Constantine, who is best known for his work with India. He led them from 173rd in the Fifa rankings in 2015 to 96th in 2017.

Also believed to be in the mix is 54-year-old Japanese Kazuaki Yoshinaga, who is coach of Singapore Premier League side Albirex Niigata, with whom he won two league titles and Coach of the Year accolades in 2017 and 2018.

He then took charge of Albirex's parent club in the J2 League in 2019, finishing 10th out of 22 teams, before being re-appointed coach of their SPL side this year.

Tickets for the Tri-Nations Series are priced at $20 for adults and $10 for students 16 and below and senior citizens 60 and above. They go on sale from 10am tomorrow on fas.org.sg/tickets.

David Lee