Lions produce stale performance in 2-2 draw with Papua New Guinea

SINGAPORE – Lions coach Takayuki Nishigaya would have hoped for his first match at the National Stadium to be a happy homecoming.

But for all of his team’s perspiration, there were little moments of inspiration as the Lions were held 2-2 by Papua New Guinea in Friday’s international friendly, which ended with sections of the crowd chanting “sacked in the morning” in the Japanese tactician’s direction.

About three hours before kick-off, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced that tickets for both this match and Sunday’s friendly with the Solomon Islands at the 55,000-capacity venue had been “fully snapped up”.

But inside the stadium, the atmosphere was as flat as the Lions’ display. The 4,918 fans were seated in the three sections that were available and even then, there were plenty of empty seats.

Goalkeeper Hassan Sunny, who captained the Lions, rued his teams’ missed chances, saying: “We are all disappointed with the result. We could have won the game easily. We have to be honest with ourselves and see what went wrong and we have to improve because we only have few days before the next match.”

Nishigaya commended the Papuans for their performance and felt that his men “played to the best of their ability”. On the fans’ chants and frustrations, he said: “I fully understand their feelings. We know that we need to do more. We want to make our fans happy again.”

The Lions, ranked world No. 158, were the favourites heading into the clash with the Papuans, who are one rung below and had a less-than-ideal preparation.

This friendly was originally slated for Thursday but was postponed by a day, as the Papuans’ initial Tuesday flight to Singapore was cancelled. The team arrived just after 9pm on Thursday, less than 24 hours to kick-off.

Their sluggishness was apparent in the opening stages and the Lions sought to seize the advantage with plenty of balls over the Papuans’ static defence. But it was a goal from a set-piece that did the trick eventually.

In the 22nd minute, a corner from Zulfahmi Arifin was headed into the danger zone by Shakir Hamzah before Adam Swandi headed the ball in from close range.

The Papuans equalised in the 42nd minute when the Lions defence failed to close down Ati Kepo, who fired home from just outside the box, past Hassan.

But the Lions sprang into action just a minute later, when Hariss Harun, who had come on earlier to replace the injured Zulfahmi, sent Shawal Anuar clear with a ball over the Papuan backline. The Lion City Sailors attacker duly chipped the outrushing Papuan goalkeeper to make it 2-1.

And just when it seemed that the Lions would go into the break with the lead, the hosts conceded again, this time in comical fashion. A clearance in his own box from Shakir hit Papuan forward Raymond Gunemba before nestling into the net, beyond a hapless Hassan.

In the second period, when the Lions needed to up the ante, no one stepped forward to grab the game by the scruff of its neck. The crowd was subdued as well, with more groans heard when Singapore’s attackers were caught offside than cheers when the Lions tried to pour forward.