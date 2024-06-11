Lions dealt another loss in 3-1 defeat by Thailand in World Cup qualifier

SINGAPORE – On a day when the Singapore national football team’s 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign ended with yet another loss – a 3-1 defeat by Thailand – forward Ikhsan Fandi provided a rare bright spark for the Lions.

The Singaporean forward’s 57th minute strike broke Thai hearts as players crashed to the ground in tears at the final whistle after missing out on qualification by a goal. China will progress to the next round at their expense.

The loss for Singapore, however, meant that the Lions ended their four-team Group C qualifying campaign with no wins, one draw and five defeats in six matches. During their 2022 World Cup qualifiers where they were in a group of five, Singapore claimed two wins, one draw and five losses.

The War Elephants began the game needing a three-goal victory over Singapore to leapfrog second-placed China on goal difference and join group winners South Korea in the next round.

The top two teams from each of the nine groups advance to the third round, where places at the 2026 World Cup will be decided. South Korea clinched a 1-0 win over China in Seoul, in a match that kicked off before the Thais’ encounter with Singapore got underway. While China and Thailand end the group stage level on points and goal difference, China progress due to a better head-to-head record, having beaten Thailand 2-1 in November.

The Thais began like the hunters as the Lions were forced to retreat against a barrage of attacks. A ninth-minute header from forward Ikhsan Fandi that went wide was the visitors’ only noteworthy move of the first half.

The floodgates opened in the 37th minute after a lapse in concentration from Singapore. A quickly taken freekick caught the Singapore defence unaware as Chanathip Songkrasin ran onto Theerathon Bunmathan’s through ball and laid it on a plate for the Belgium-based Suphanat Mueanta to finish.