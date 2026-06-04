Lions No. 1 Izwan Mahbud focused on national team preparations amid uncertainty over club future

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Singapore goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud is currently without a club after he was released by the Lion City Sailors.

SINGAPORE – As uncertainty over his club future swirls, Singapore’s No. 1 goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud just wants to focus on the national team, with the 2027 Asian Cup on the horizon.

The 35-year-old was released by the Lion City Sailors on May 30, after spending the second half of the 2025-26 Singapore Premier League (SPL) season on loan with the Young Lions.

Admitting that he does not know what the future holds, Izwan just wants to channel his attention into world No. 147 Singapore’s preparations for the upcoming tournaments, starting with the July 24-Aug 26 Asean Championship.

He earned his 73rd cap in the 4-0 friendly win over 187th-ranked Mongolia at the Jalan Besar Stadium on May 31.

Ahead of the next friendly against 94th-ranked China at the same venue on June 5, Izwan told The Straits Times: “From the Young Lions till now, there isn’t a long break for us, so I’m still keeping as sharp as possible.

“My focus now is for the national team, because we are preparing for a big tournament (Asean Championship).

“After the China game, we’ll have a bit of a break, and when we come back, we are still with the national team… We don’t know what the future holds, so let’s see what’s going to happen in the next one or two months.”

Faced with limited playing time with the Sailors, who had signed Croat Ivan Susak to bolster their goalkeeping department at the start of the season, Izwan joined the Young Lions on loan in January.

He was sent off in his first match against BG Tampines Rovers, but ultimately played 16 games for the developmental side, who finished second from bottom of the eight-team SPL.

“It was a different experience going back to the Young Lions because I was going back as a senior player and it was eye-opening for me because I was back to guide the younger players,” said Izwan, who had also played for the Young Lions from 2008 to 2011.

When asked if Izwan’s situation was a worry, national coach Gavin Lee said: “Obviously the end of season comes with its challenges, where you are not quite sure where or what their next move might be.

“So for us it’s (about) giving the players an environment to be able to think (about) when they need to do and perform when they need to, and when they need space and time to deal with what they need to deal with, then they go do that.

“Hopefully after the international window, we’ll have more clarity in terms of where players will be, and then according to those situations, we’ll make decisions.”

Looking ahead to the game against China, who are also among the 24 teams at the contintental showpiece, Izwan said: “This kind of match is what we are looking forward to, to prepare for the Asian Cup, because there are no easy teams, all the big guys are there.

“So this is a step for us to prove ourselves, see where we are right now, and for us to prepare well.”

In their most recent encounters at the World Cup qualifiers in 2024, Singapore drew 2-2 with China at home before losing 4-1 away.

Singapore head coach Gavin Lee says games against opponents like China will “push us to our limits”. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

Lee said they have done their homework on their opponents who are coached by former China international Shao Jiayi. In March, they beat World Cup-bound and 83rd-ranked Curacao 2-0 and lost 2-0 to world No. 44 Cameroon.

Lee, 35, added: “China played very well their last two games in the Fifa Series in Australia (in March) against two strong oppositions in Curacao and Cameroon.

“So we’re very excited for tomorrow, because this is the kind of opposition that we want to be up against that will be pushing us to our limit…

“They’ll make things uncomfortable for us, and that’s what we need, because in the Asian Cup every team is going to be just like that, and we don’t want to be adapting only when we arrive in Saudi Arabia in 2027.”

China head coach Shao Jiayi believes that the Lions are a completely different team under coach Gavin Lee. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

Shao, 46, said they have analysed the Singapore team, adding: “We have noticed a huge change since coach Gavin Lee took over.

“They’ve performed exceptionally well in recent matches, and I feel they’re a completely different team from the Singapore team I used to know.

“The team seems more modern, more organised, and very disciplined and I believe we will have a good game tomorrow , and I’m confident my team is ready .”

Asked about China’s involvement in the inaugural Fifa Asean Cup amid media reports that they will be skipping the Sept 21-Oct 6 event to look for sparring opponents ahead of the Asian Cup, Shao said: “We did receive an invitation, but I’m not entirely clear on the details.

“Our calendar for the September-October period isn’t confirmed yet.”