Lions get tough draw in 2026 Asean C’ship, defending champions Vietnam on the cards

(From left) Lions striker Shawal Anuar, head coach Gavin Lee, midfielder Jacob Mahler and striker Ikhsan Fandi in training in October ahead of the Asian Cup qualifier against India.

JAKARTA – Newly minted Lions head coach Gavin Lee will face his first major challenge at the July 24-Aug 26 Asean Hyundai Cup, where his side will go up against defending champions Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, and either Timor-Leste or Brunei in Group A.

Record seven-time champions Thailand, the Philippines, Myanmar, Malaysia and Laos are in Group B.

On Jan 15, the draw was conducted at the tournament’s official broadcast partner MNC’s Studio RCTI+ in Jakarta, Indonesia. Lee was present along with national team assistant coach and former Lions midfielder Mustafic Fahrudin, as the Lions’ group opponents and fixtures were confirmed.

The 16th edition of the biennial event begins with a single round-robin group stage that will be played on a home-and-away format from July 24 to Aug 8.

The two-legged semi-finals and final start on Aug 15 and conclude on Aug 26.

The tournament will mark Lee’s competitive debut as the permanent Lions coach.

After a global hunt for the next Lions tamer, the Football Association of Singapore handed the reins of the national team to 35-year-old Lee in November 2025.

It was viewed by many fans as just reward after the Singaporean tactician led the team to a historic Asian Cup qualification last November as interim coach with a 2-1 away win over Hong Kong.

While the Lions are four-time champions of the Asean tournament, they have not lifted the trophy since 2012.

At the last edition in 2024, they were beaten in the semi-finals by eventual champions Vietnam.

Then, they were led by Japanese coach Tsutomu Ogura, while Lee was the assistant.