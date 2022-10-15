Lionesses coach Ng to leave on Oct 31

After almost 20 months at the helm, Stephen Ng will step down as head coach of the Singapore women's football team on Oct 31.

He took over the reins in March 2021 and is leaving before the end of his two-year contract.

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said in a statement on Friday that Ng's assistant Ratna Suffian will take over as interim coach of the Lionesses, whose next competitive matches are the Olympic qualifiers in April 2023.

During his stint, Ng had overseen 15 matches, which started and ended with losses to Indonesia. His record reads three wins, one draw and 11 defeats.

Notably in 2022, they beat Seychelles 6-2 in a friendly, recorded their first SEA Games victory since 1985 with a 95th-minute winner against Laos, and overcame the Indonesians 2-0 at the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship.

The Republic are ranked 134th in the world.

Ng, 51, said in the FAS statement: "What I feel and the public has witnessed, was a progressive tenure from the way the team has developed over time.

"These players have the potential to go even further, and I wish the new coach all the very best to continue to raise the level of women football in Singapore."

When contacted through the FAS, Ng declined to elaborate on his departure, preferring to stick to his comments in the statement.

Nurhidayu Naszri, who was handed her first national team call-up by Ng, was shocked by the news, which was revealed to players before training on Friday.

The defender, who has 13 caps, expressed her gratitude towards Ng. The 18-year-old said: "I am actually quite sad because he is one of the most patient coaches that I have ever met.