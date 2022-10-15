Lionesses coach Ng to leave on Oct 31

After almost 20 months at the helm, Stephen Ng will step down as head coach of the Singapore women's football team on Oct 31.
He took over the reins in March 2021 and is leaving before the end of his two-year contract.
The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said in a statement on Friday that Ng's assistant Ratna Suffian will take over as interim coach of the Lionesses, whose next competitive matches are the Olympic qualifiers in April 2023.
During his stint, Ng had overseen 15 matches, which started and ended with losses to Indonesia. His record reads three wins, one draw and 11 defeats.
Notably in 2022, they beat Seychelles 6-2 in a friendly, recorded their first SEA Games victory since 1985 with a 95th-minute winner against Laos, and overcame the Indonesians 2-0 at the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship.
The Republic are ranked 134th in the world.
Ng, 51, said in the FAS statement: "What I feel and the public has witnessed, was a progressive tenure from the way the team has developed over time.
"These players have the potential to go even further, and I wish the new coach all the very best to continue to raise the level of women football in Singapore."
When contacted through the FAS, Ng declined to elaborate on his departure, preferring to stick to his comments in the statement.
Nurhidayu Naszri, who was handed her first national team call-up by Ng, was shocked by the news, which was revealed to players before training on Friday.
The defender, who has 13 caps, expressed her gratitude towards Ng. The 18-year-old said: "I am actually quite sad because he is one of the most patient coaches that I have ever met.
"I feel that he has done a lot for the women's team and we achieved some historic results under him, at the AFF Women's Championship and SEA Games.
"I feel that he gave his all to us, and I am also very thankful that he also gave me my first cap and believed in what I can do."
Mastura Jeilani was also upset to hear the news. She recalled how Ng had fought for playing opportunities for the team and for them to have equipment such as sports performance tracking vests in training.
The 30-year-old was also thankful to Ng for giving her a chance to return to the Lionesses after a decade away from the team.
She said: "Although my stint with him was just a while, I really appreciate his work... the level he has brought women's football to is beyond comparison, it's amazing. This news really saddens me."
Before his appointment, Ng had spent six years with the Brunei Football Association, where he helped to develop women's football at a grassroots level.
FAS general secretary Yazeen Buhari thanked Ng "for his efforts in leading the Lionesses".
He said in the media statement: "The FAS took a decisive step some four years ago towards investing strategically in the women's game, and we are glad Stephen played a significant role in shaping the Lionesses to this stage."
He added that the search for a new coach has begun.