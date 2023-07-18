Lionesses coach Karim Bencherifa praises team’s mental strength in win over Pakistan

SINGAPORE – Singapore women’s team coach Karim Bencherifa singled out their psychological strength as the catalyst for the Lionesses’ 1-0 win over Pakistan in a friendly at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Tuesday.

Substitute Farah Nurzahirah’s goal, just eight minutes into her senior international debut, was enough to secure a morale-boosting win in their final preparation for the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Bencherifa, who spoke on Monday about working to improve the Lionesses’ mentality, was happy with what he saw, particularly in the second half.

He said: “We had a good start where we put our opponents under pressure... then a very slow end to the first half.

“At half-time, I asked the players, ‘which of these two teams will be tired and give up first?’

“In the second half, it was not physical any more, but rather mental. We were mentally stronger, more ready and consistent throughout.”

After a goalless but tense first half, Singapore came out with greater intensity, though they struggled to test Pakistan goalkeeper Nisha Ashraf.

Things changed in the 81st minute when 16-year-old debutante Nur Sarah Zu’risqha, who came on at half-time, sent a corner into the danger zone.

An ummarked Farah was on hand to flick the ball home at the near post, leaving Ashraf rooted to the spot.

Farah was proud to score on her debut, adding: “I couldn’t think of anything after the goal, it was pure happiness.”

She had missed out on the Cambodia SEA Games squad in May, but knew opportunities would come if she continued working hard.

She added: “I was initially disappointed but as time went by, I felt better. I wish to get many more goals for the team.”

Bencherifa also handed senior debuts to Adrianna Hazeri, Seri Ayu Natasha Naszri and Chloe Koh.

He remarked: “This is the national team and every place in the squad is on merit. They deserved (the call-up) and played well today.”

This was the Lionesses’ first outing since finishing third in Group B at the Cambodia SEA Games with a win against Laos (2-1) and two losses to Cambodia (1-0) and Thailand (4-0).