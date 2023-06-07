Lionel Messi set to reject huge Saudi offer, joining Inter Miami in the United States instead

LOS ANGELES – Argentina superstar Lionel Messi is set for a move to Inter Miami as a free agent this summer following his exit from Paris Saint-Germain, according to the BBC on Wednesday.

The forward’s contract with PSG expires at the end of June, and while it was reported he has a lucrative offer on the table from Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, it is looking likely he will be playing his football in Major League Soccer next season.

The Barcelona legend was also linked to a return to his former team, but Barca cannot guarantee a deal until it sells a player as they have their hands tied due to La Liga’s financial fair play rules.

The website SPORT said last week that Miami offered Messi US$54 million (S$72.7 million) per year for four years to move to the United States, which is far less than the reported US$500 million annual wage that Al Hilal are offering.

But Spanish journalist Guillem Balague said last Sunday that the David Beckham-owned club’s offer to Messi included complex sponsorship deals with brands like Apple and Adidas to help pay him top dollar. The BBC also reported that the Argentina captain wanted to remain in Europe for another season but there were no “satisfactory offers”, leaving him with a choice of either Miami or Al Hilal.

It added that he was tempted to move to the US “for a variety of reasons including lifestyle, and a deal with big brands that extends beyond football”. Should the deal with Miami go through, the 35-year-old will play outside Europe for the first time since he joined Barca’s academy at the age of 13 and became the Spanish club’s all-time record scorer with 672 goals.

Messi was not the only high-profile player linked to a move on Wednesday. English teenager Jude Bellingham will switch from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid for a fee in excess of €100 million (S$144.3 million), the German side announced.

Dortmund confirmed the two teams had reached a “mutual agreement” over the transfer of the 19-year-old. The club said they would receive a fee of €103 million in addition to a variable amount “up to a maximum total amount of around 30 per cent” of the fixed transfer fee, depending on team and player bonuses.

Real, meanwhile, lost striker Karim Benzema to Saudi champions Al Ittihad this week on a free transfer. It will be a boost to the gulf state, who will miss out on Messi as it seeks to bring the game’s biggest players to its league following Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Al Nassr on a a 2½ year deal worth more than €200 million after the World Cup.

Ballon d’Or winner Benzema, who ended a trophy-laden 14 years at Real, signed on a three-year deal estimated to be worth more than €100 million.

Several high-profile players have also been linked with moves to Saudi Arabia in recent weeks.

They include Argentina winger Angel di Maria, Real and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and his France teammate N’Golo Kante.

