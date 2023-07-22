Lionel Messi’s conqueror Herve Renard wants more ‘unforgettable’ World Cup moments

PARIS – Herve Renard masterminded the defeat of Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the Qatar World Cup and now is hoping to experience more “emotions that you can’t buy” at the Women’s World Cup.
The 54-year-old gave up a lucrative contract as coach of Saudi Arabia’s men – who he led to a famous win over eventual champions Argentina in 2022 – to take over the women’s team of his native France.
They face Jamaica on Sunday in Sydney in their Group F opener, and Renard said that money is not what drives him.
“I go looking for emotions. World Cups are magical. Australia is a football country that likes women’s sports. The stadiums will be full and there will be a great atmosphere,” he said in the lead-up to the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.
“These are emotions that you can’t buy. What I experienced a few months ago against Argentina... I wouldn’t be able to buy the emotions. So I will be looking for these emotions again. That is my adrenaline and I hope to experience more unforgettable moments.”
Renard took over a France team who were in disarray four months ago after a player mutiny precipitated the sacking of Corinne Diacre. That may have been a daunting prospect for less wily operators, but Renard can call on rich experience.
A double African champion instantly recognisable on the touchline in his trademark white shirt, he has coached numerous clubs but has become a specialist at working with national teams since leading Zambia to a remarkable triumph at the African Nations Cup in 2012. He won the same competition with the Ivory Coast in 2015 and coached Morocco before moving to Saudi Arabia in 2019.
“Since I left Lille (in 2015), I have favoured working with national teams and I would find it difficult now to go back. I like this role and I feel good in it... there are a lot of positives in it,” he said.
“I have been lucky in my life to be able to bring whole countries onto the street and that is priceless. To see a whole city buzzing is great, but a whole country is even better.”
France are perhaps the great underachievers in international women’s football, with their best performance at a World Cup their run to the semi-finals in 2011. They have gone out of the last two tournaments in the quarter-finals, while they lost in the semi-finals at last year’s Euro.
That is despite boasting some of the finest players in the world, including centre-back and captain Wendie Renard of multiple Champions League winners Lyon, and the forward Kadidiatou Diani.
“The first thing you need to do is believe, and not just say it, but do it,” said Renard, whose team will also play Brazil and Panama in Group F at the World Cup.
“You need to have an exceptional mindset, too. I don’t know any other recipe for winning. Lots of players in our team have already won a lot of things with their clubs. Why couldn’t they do the same thing with their national team? They know how it works, so it is possible.”
Also looking to shake off a run of near-misses at major tournaments are Sweden.
Ranked third in the world, Sweden are traditional superpowers in the women’s game, but their only triumph at a major tournament came at the 1984 European Championship.
Sweden reached last year’s Euro semi-finals, lost the Olympic gold to Canada on penalties at the Tokyo Games in 2021 and were third at the 2019 World Cup. Their best finish at the global fooball showpiece was in 2003, when they were runners-up.
“Sweden is always a contender,” said striker Kosovare Asllani on Saturday, a day ahead of their Group G opening encounter against South Africa in Wellington.
“It’s not only because we are very highly ranked in world rankings... It’s the way that we approach matches and tournaments, more and more players that got experience from tournaments and were more comfortable being a favourite.
“Primarily, the way in which we approach this as a team, we have plenty of players with excellent qualities. Right now, I’m just dying to get out there and show people what we’ve been practising in the past couple of weeks.”
In Group E, 2019 runners-up the Netherlands will have to put aside their frustrations over “amateurish” training facilities and focus on their opening game against Portugal at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand.
“We want to play a good first match against Portugal here, we want to have a top preparation, a top tournament and we also consider ourselves a top team. This does not fit. This fits with amateurism of the highest order,” said coach Andries Jonker who fears his players could be injured on the Bay Oval field, which has a hard cricket pitch in the middle, and which the Dutch had asked be taken out months ago. AFP, REUTERS