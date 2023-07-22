Lionel Messi’s conqueror Herve Renard wants more ‘unforgettable’ World Cup moments

PARIS – Herve Renard masterminded the defeat of Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the Qatar World Cup and now is hoping to experience more “emotions that you can’t buy” at the Women’s World Cup.

The 54-year-old gave up a lucrative contract as coach of Saudi Arabia’s men – who he led to a famous win over eventual champions Argentina in 2022 – to take over the women’s team of his native France.

They face Jamaica on Sunday in Sydney in their Group F opener, and Renard said that money is not what drives him.

“I go looking for emotions. World Cups are magical. Australia is a football country that likes women’s sports. The stadiums will be full and there will be a great atmosphere,” he said in the lead-up to the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

“These are emotions that you can’t buy. What I experienced a few months ago against Argentina... I wouldn’t be able to buy the emotions. So I will be looking for these emotions again. That is my adrenaline and I hope to experience more unforgettable moments.”

Renard took over a France team who were in disarray four months ago after a player mutiny precipitated the sacking of Corinne Diacre. That may have been a daunting prospect for less wily operators, but Renard can call on rich experience.

A double African champion instantly recognisable on the touchline in his trademark white shirt, he has coached numerous clubs but has become a specialist at working with national teams since leading Zambia to a remarkable triumph at the African Nations Cup in 2012. He won the same competition with the Ivory Coast in 2015 and coached Morocco before moving to Saudi Arabia in 2019.