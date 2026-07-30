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The two-time defending MLS MVP missed Miami’s first two matches after the World Cup break.

Football superstar Lionel Messi returned to practice for Inter Miami on July 29 , 10 days after Argentina’s World Cup run ended with a 1-0 extra-time loss to Spain in the final earlier in the month .

The two-time defending Major League Soccer (MLS) M ost Valuable Player missed Miami’s first two matches after the World Cup break against Chicago and Montreal, both of which the team still won, extending its winning streak to six matches.

Messi also chose not to participate in the MLS-Liga MX All-Star Game in Charlotte, which took place on the night of July 29. Instead, he took time off to visit his father, Jorge, who the Messi family announced during the World Cup is battling an undisclosed illness.

Messi concluded the 2026 World Cup, his record sixth, with eight goals and four assists, coming one win away from leading Argentina to be the first team to win consecutive World Cups since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

He was the first player to break Miroslav Klose’s record for career World Cup goals with his 17th in Argentina’s second match, but French sensation Kylian Mbappe finished the World Cup one goal ahead of Messi, 22 to 21.

Inter Miami (11-2-4, 37 points) are two points behind Nashville SC atop the Eastern Conference standings. It is not yet known if Messi will return in the home match against the Columbus Crew on Aug 1. REUTERS