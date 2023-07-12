Lionel Messi lands in Florida ahead of Inter Miami move

FORT LAUDERDALE, United States - Argentine star Lionel Messi landed in Florida on Tuesday ahead of putting the final touches on his move to US Major League Soccer club Inter Miami.

Fans had begun to gather at the stadium early in the morning ahead of his expected arrival.

The World Cup winner is expected to put pen to paper on a two and a half year deal, reported to be worth US$60 million (S$80 million) a year, before being presented to fans at a stadium event on Sunday.

Messi is the biggest name player to ever move to MLS and the most famous to head to the United States since Brazilian great Pele signed for the New York Cosmos in 1975.

MLS hope that Messi will massively increase the profile of the league and boost subscriptions to their streaming broadcast deal with Apple TV. Ticket prices for games likely to involve Messi have already sky-rocketed.

His arrival will also add to the momentum around the sport ahead of the 2026 World Cup which will be hosted by the United States along with Canada and Mexico.

He is expected to be joined at the club by former Barcelona team-mate Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets, while ex-Argentina and Barcelona coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino recently took over as coach.

Miami owner Jorge Mas has suggested Messi and Busquets could be part of “three to five” new signings for the South Florida club in the current transfer window.