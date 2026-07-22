Lionel Messi lands in Argentinian hometown after World Cup defeat

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ROSARIO – Argentina’s defeated football hero Lionel Messi returned to his hometown on July 21 after a painful World Cup final loss.

The national captain landed at Rosario airport on a private jet at around 6.30am local time along with his wife and three children, a local government source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

A video published by sports outlet ESPN showed a grey SUV carrying Messi entering a gated community in the city of Funes.

The house he owns in this suburban area is where he usually stays during visits to his native Rosario in central Argentina.

Earlier, the 39-year-old had congratulated Spain after losing 1-0 in the July 19 decider, adding that Argentina could take pride in reaching consecutive World Cup finals.

“The pain is immense and it’s going to take a long time for this wound to heal,” he wrote on social media.

“But I’ll also hold on to all the good memories… the support of an entire country which, together with the hard work and effort of this squad, led us to be, once again, amongst the best in the world.”

Most national players and their coach Lionel Scaloni arrived in Buenos Aires on July 20 night, with thousands of fans enveloping them in cheers, chants, flags and tears.

Messi, who scored eight goals at the tournament – two behind Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe of France – became only the second man, after Brazil’s Cafu, to appear in three World Cup finals, having played in the deciders in 2014, 2022 and 2026. AFP