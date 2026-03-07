Lionel Messi is paid up to US$80 million a year by Inter Miami, says club owner

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi giving US President Donald Trump a gift as Mr Trump welcomes the Major League Soccer champions to the White House on March 5.

MIAMI – Lionel Messi, the Argentinian football superstar, is paid between US$70 million (S$89.5 million) and US$80 million a year by Inter Miami when including equity rights and player compensation, club owner Jorge Mas said.

Messi, 38, signed a new three-year contract at Miami in 2025, keeping him at the most valuable Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise into his 40s.

The full terms of that contract were not made public, but he is expected to be a partial club owner when he stops playing, given the structure of the agreements since he arrived in 2023.

To help pay for one of the greatest players ever, along with his cast of older stars like Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, Mas leans heavily on sponsorship and other commercial deals, representing about 55 per cent of the club revenue.

Media rights, which are hugely important for most major sports franchises, are just 2 per cent of revenue for Miami, Mas said.

“The reason that I need to have sponsors and for them to be world class is because players are expensive,” Mas said in an interview this week. “I pay Messi – worth every penny – but it’s US$70 to US$80 million a year. Across everything.”

Mas did not elaborate on how Messi’s contract is structured or how the annual costs add up. Messi is the second-highest paid footballer globally after Cristiano Ronaldo, who has a contract reportedly worth more than US$400 million with Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr.

Mas, a 63-year-old businessman from Miami, built his career and fortune at his family construction and real estate development company MasTec Inc. The publicly traded firm, which specialises in the building, installation and maintenance of utility and communications infrastructure, is worth about US$23 billion.

Mas’ latest coup, unveiled this week, was signing a multi-year partnership with Brazilian fintech giant Nu Holdings. Miami’s new home, opening in April, will be called Nu Stadium, and the fintech’s logo will appear on the back of the popular jerseys starting in August.

The businessman, who owns the club along with his brother Jose and English football great David Beckham, said he does not compete with other MLS teams necessarily off the pitch and sees clubs in the top European leagues as competitors for luring player talent.

The massive investments into Miami have begun to translate into trophies. The club won its first MLS Cup last season and commemorated the title on March 5 at the White House alongside US President Donald Trump.

Apple initially agreed to a US$2.5 billion, 10-year deal in 2022 to secure the exclusive global broadcasting rights for MLS in the US. However, this agreement was recently revised to conclude at the end of the 2028-29 season.

Mas recommends other owners focus on brand deals and sponsorships over media revenue for now.

“Use that ecosystem for your sponsors, your existing sponsors for your teams, and for your value,” Mas said. “People don’t think like that. I do. Because the valuation of my team is based on that. The media dollars don’t move it.”

The club’s valuation rose 22 per cent in 2025 alone to US$1.45 billion, making it the most valuable in MLS, according to Sportico. What happens when Messimania eventually fades away and Mas and his partners are forced to find the next great one to lure fans to the stadium and merchandise remains to be seen.

But Mas welcomes the challenge.

“I’ve disrupted Major League Soccer . Some criticise, some praise. I steer the boat because I do think we need to change a lot of things ,” he said. “You can’t fear change. In order to thrive and succeed, you need to do things differently.” BLOOMBERG