MLS-bound Lionel Messi gets superstar welcome in Beijing ahead of Australia friendly

BEIJING – Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi arrived in Beijing on Saturday ahead of a friendly match, before he makes his move to join Major League Soccer side Inter Miami as a free agent.

His arrival was announced in a post on the organising International Football Invitation’s official Weibo social media site with a video of players stepping off a plane, ahead of Thursday’s Argentina-Australia match in the Chinese capital’s recently rebuilt Workers’ Stadium.

Messi, who lifted the World Cup in Qatar in December and is considered to be one of the game’s all-time greats, confirmed last week he will leave French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

This is the Argentina captain’s seventh visit to China and his first since 2017.

He has received a fervent welcome on each of his previous visits to the country, which has a huge football fan base despite the struggles of the men’s national team, who have played at the World Cup only at the 2002 edition.