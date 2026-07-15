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Referee Ismail Elfath showing a red card to Uruguay's Agustin Canobbio during their 1-0 loss to Spain in a World Cup Group H match on June 26.

Major League Soccer referee Ismail Elfath has never overseen a Lionel Messi loss or draw – only wins.

That is why his appointment to Argentina’s World Cup semi-final against England on July 15 angered English fans and led to accusations of fixing the tournament for another Messi title.

Elfath, an American citizen born in Morocco, was tapped for the England-Argentina showdown with fellow Americans Corey Parker and Kyle Atkins as his two assistants.

Several online outlets noted that Messi’s teams are 5-0 in matches that Elfath has worked in some capacity.

He served as the fourth official for the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar, where a Messi-led Argentina beat France in a penalty shoot-out after an instant classic 3-3 draw.

Then Messi joined Inter Miami the following summer. Elfath, a two-time MLS Referee of the Year honoree, officiated the final of the inaugural Leagues Cup in 2023, in which Miami defeated Nashville SC – also on penalties – landing a quick first trophy for Messi in his new home.

During this World Cup, Elfath has took charge of two group-stage matches – Japan v the Netherlands and Spain v Uruguay – as well as Norway’s upset of Brazil in the round of 16.

The winner of the England-Argentina semi-final will face Spain in the final on July 19 in New Jersey. REUTERS