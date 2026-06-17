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Kansas City - Lionel Messi scored a dazzling hat-trick for Argentina on June 16 to equal Miroslav Klose’s all-time record of 16 goals at World Cups as the defending champions swept Algeria aside 3-0.

On a night for the ages in Kansas City, the records kept tumbling for Argentina’s miracle man, considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time.

When the match kicked off at the home of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, Messi became the first player to feature in six World Cup tournaments, in his 200th international match.

And the 38-year-old lit up the occasion with three goals in a clinical display by the reigning world champions.

Messi produced a majestic finish from distance in the 17th minute, sparking a frenzy among his adoring fans, who had turned the match into a virtual home game.

Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane, the son of France great Zinedine Zidane, got his hands to the ball, but could not keep it out.

Messi netted again in the second half from close range, gobbling up a rebound to take him just one goal behind the all-time record held by Germany’s Klose.

And he completed his first hat-trick at a World Cup with an unstoppable finish in the 76th minute.

The diminutive genius was substituted shortly afterwards, forcing Argentina fans to wait to see their hero have a shot at the outright record.

Messi magic

The Group J match in the open-air stadium started at a frantic pace and both sides had early goals ruled out for offside, including one from Messi.

But Argentina took the lead when Rodrigo De Paul played a beautifully measured through ball which Messi picked up before driving at goal and unleashing a fierce drive from outside the penalty area that curled away from Zidane.

The South American team were largely in control of the match, fluid in attack with their No. 10 pulling the strings.

But as the clock ticked towards half-time Algeria enjoyed a better spell, with Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez forced to parry a shot from Fares Chaibi from a tight angle.

Messi curled another effort over the bar in the early minutes of the second half and Zidane kept out a shot from Lautaro Martinez.

But the crowd did not have to wait long to celebrate another goal from the veteran forward, who plays for MLS side Inter Miami.

Zidane could not handle a sizzling Alexis Mac Allister strike from distance and Messi was there to sweep home in the 60th minute.

Time stood still six minutes later as Messi was through again but this time Zidane pushed the ball over the bar.

But he was not to be denied, completing his hat-trick after being set up by substitute Nico Gonzalez.

Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina are seeking to become the first back-to-back winners since Brazil managed the feat in 1962.

Algeria are hoping to reach the knockout round for only the second time, in a group that also includes Austria and Jordan.

Earlier, the roads around the Kansas City Stadium were clogged as tens of thousands of Argentine fans streamed towards ground dressed in blue and white, many with Messi’s name on the back of their shirts.

Argentina’s all-time top-scorer is just the third man to reach 200 caps after Cristiano Ronaldo and Kuwait’s Bader Al-Mutawa.

Ronaldo will equal Messi’s record of six World Cup appearances if he plays for Portugal against DR Congo on June 17. AFP