Lionel Messi back for Argentina as 2026 World Cup qualifiers kick off

MONTEVIDEO – After a dazzling start to his career in Major League Soccer, Lionel Messi returns to international duty with Argentina this week as South America’s long qualifying road to the 2026 World Cup kicks off on Thursday.

Nine months ago, the forward crowned his glittering career by leading Argentina to a World Cup crown in Qatar, cementing his status as the greatest player of his generation.

Since that magical night in Doha, the diminutive 36-year-old superstar’s life has gone through a period of upheaval.

After an acrimonious end to his career with Paris Saint-Germain, Messi was courted by Saudi Arabia before ultimately deciding to forge a new chapter of his career with Inter Miami.

That move has proven to be an inspired decision, with the player and his family settling in Florida seamlessly while enjoying success on the field, leading Miami to their first silverware and into the US Open Cup final.

Miami coach Gerard “Tata” Martino, the former Argentina and Barcelona player, says Messi has been “liberated” by finally leading Argentina to the World Cup title after several agonising major championship near-misses.

But the question hanging in the air as South America’s qualifying campaign gets under way this week, is whether Messi will be around when Argentina aim to retain their title in 2026, when the tournament is co-hosted in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

He appeared to pour cold water on that prospect in June, saying he did not expect to play in the next World Cup.

However, he later admitted in an interview in July he had no clear idea of when he plans to call time on his international career.

“Even I don’t know when. It’ll happen when it happens,” Messi told Argentinian media.

“After winning everything I want to enjoy the moment and wait for time to tell me when it’s the moment. Logically, given my age, one would expect it to be soon, but I don’t know for sure.”

Argentina’s World Cup-winning manager Lionel Scaloni is certainly in no mood to force the issue, and had said that a place in the 2026 squad will be Messi’s for the asking if he chooses.

“I think Messi can get to the next World Cup,” the 45-year-old said.

“It will depend a lot on what he wants, on whether he feels good. The door will always be open. He is happy on the pitch and it would be very nice for us.”

While the questions may continue to swirl around Messi’s future, there is less uncertainty about Argentina’s prospects for qualification for the World Cup.