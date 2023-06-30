Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets not moving to Inter Miami for a holiday, says Gerardo Martino

MIAMI – Newly appointed Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino has said that there is no question of Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets moving to South Florida to chill on South Beach.

Instead, the Argentinian, who was appointed on Wednesday, believes the pair are coming to Miami to fight for titles.

Martino, a former coach of Messi with Barcelona and Argentina, said he had spoken to the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and former Spain midfielder Busquets about their impending move to the Major League Soccer (MLS) club.

“Sometimes in our world you associate United States and Miami with holidays. And it’s not that. They are coming to compete,” he said on Thursday.

“They are coming from winning world titles, Spanish league titles. They are not going to relax. They will compete because it is in their blood.”

Martino takes over Miami with the club bottom of the Eastern Conference having lost their last seven games. They are ranked 27th out of the 29 clubs in MLS.

However, the former Mexico and Atlanta United coach, known as “Tata”, said there was still the chance to salvage something from this season.

“One is to see if we can make the play-offs. Right now that seems like a stretch, but as long as we have the possibility we can’t stop trying,” he added.

Martino won the MLS Cup in 2018 with Atlanta and said he was well aware of what awaited him in the North American league with his experience.

“I see a league that is always evolving, a league that has a lot of rules, but they are very clear,” he said.

“It is very level for all the teams, the system of budgets and draft allows all teams at the start to have the same aspirations.

“I like the complexity of the cold of one place, rain of another, heat of another. All that makes you as a coach have to think about more than just managing what happens on the field.”

And Martino believes Messi, who is expected to make his debut on July 21 in a Leagues Cup clash against Mexican side Cruz Azul, will transform MLS.