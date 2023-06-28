Lion City Sailors level up with appointment of former Dutch Eredivisie coach Rankovic

SINGAPORE – The Lion City Sailors have turned to Europe in an attempt to galvanise their side, handing the reins of their first team to Aleksandar Rankovic, a former assistant coach at Dutch Eredivisie club FC Utrecht.

In a media statement on Wednesday, the Sailors – the only privatised outfit in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) – announced that the 44-year-old Serb has signed a two-year contract to fill the hotseat vacated by compatriot Risto Vidakovic.

Vidakovic, who has coached in Asia since 2016 at clubs in the Philippines, Maldives, Indonesia and Malaysia, left the Sailors by mutual consent last Monday with a record of nine wins in 14 matches.

Rankovic is the Sailors’ fourth head coach in their fourth year of existence.

Australian Aurelio Vidmar led the team to 13 wins in 22 games in 2020 and 2021, while South Korean Kim Do-hoon masterminded 22 victories in 36 matches in 2021 and 2022, earning the club their first piece of silverware with an SPL triumph in 2021.

Rankovic, who will lead the team for the first time when the Sailors face Tanjong Pagar at the Jurong East Stadium on Saturday, said in a statement: “What the Sailors are trying to build in Singapore is very exciting, and I’m delighted to be a part of this ambitious project I believe will be something quite special.

“I know that I can bring a little spark to the first team, but I’m not going to make wild claims that everything will be much better the moment I take charge – that would be disrespectful to my predecessors at the club.

“I also know that it will take time for things to change, but I am confident that step by step, we will be a better team.”

Rankovic started his coaching career in the youth squads of ADO Den Haag, before working with various Eredivisie first teams, including Utrecht, Vitesse Arnhem and Sparta Rotterdam.

He also had a brief spell as head coach of Den Haag in the Eredivisie during the 2020/2021 season, which included matches against Dutch legend Dick Advocaat’s Feyenoord and an AZ Alkmaar side led by Arne Slot, who led Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title in 2023.

A defensive midfielder during his playing days with Vitesse, Den Haag and Partizan Belgrade, Rankovic will have a fight on his hands to steer the Sailors to silverware in just his first season.

The club are are third in the nine-team SPL, four points behind league leaders and defending champions Albirex Niigata and a point behind Tampines Rovers. Worryingly, the Sailors have conceded 14 more goals than Albirex.

Rankovic will also lead the team in their second foray into Asia’s top-tier club competition, the Asian Football Confederation Champions League, in September.

In their debut in the continental club competition in 2022, the Singapore side did not progress from the group stage but surprised with two wins and a draw, including a 3-0 victory over South Korea’s Daegu FC.