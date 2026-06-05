Lion City Sailors, Johor Darul Takzim set for Causeway Derby rematch in new Shopee Cup season

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The Lion City Sailors' Bart Ramselaar trying to shrug off Johor Darul Takzim's Joao Figueiredo during their 3-1 Shopee Cup defeat in August 2025.

SINGAPORE – The club champions either side of the Causeway are set for a rematch as Singapore Premier League (SPL) winners Lion City Sailors and Malaysia Super League title holders Johor Darul Takzim were drawn into Group B of the 2026-27 Asean Club Championship Shopee Cup on June 5.

They will be joined by Thailand’s Port FC, Vietnam’s Cong An Ha Noi, Cambodia’s PKR Svay Rieng, Indonesia Super League champions Persib Bandung and the winners of the play-off between Laos’ Ezra FC and Myanmar’s Shan United.

In last season’s opening group-stage fixture, the Sailors lost 3-1 at JDT and failed to progress to the knockout phase for a second consecutive year.

Since its rebranding to the Shopee Cup in 2024, no Singapore side have made it past the group stage.

Sailors captain Hariss Harun said: “The Shopee Cup is an important competition for us to measure ourselves against the region’s best, and we felt we ought to have done better.

“It’s an interesting draw for us, especially to face JDT and Persib again, and also to come up against teams we have faced in the past. We want to qualify for the quarter-finals and try to make a deep run this time round.”

Meanwhile, SPL runners-up BG Tampines Rovers are in Group A alongside defending champions and Thai League 1 winners Buriram United.

They will also face another Thai team Ratchaburi FC, Malaysia’s Kuching City who are coached by Singaporean Aidil Sharin, the yet-to-be-determined Vietnam Cup champions, Indonesia’s Borneo FC Samarinda and the winners of the play-off between Brunei’s Kasuka FC and Manila Digger of the Philippines.

The new Shopee Cup season features an expansion from 14 to 16 teams, and the introduction of a quarter-final phase in the knock-out stage, which means the top four teams in each group will advance to the last eight. The total number of matches will increase from 40 to 56.

The new season kicks off with the play-offs on Sept 1, 2026 and runs until June 2027.

Asean Football Federation president Khiev Sameth said: “We are embarking on an exciting new chapter for club football in South-east Asia.

“With 12 additional matches, this expansion reflects the growing strength, ambition and competitiveness of our region’s elite clubs, while creating greater opportunities for more teams, players and especially our devoted supporters to be part of Asean’s premier club competition.

“This growth is about more than numbers. It is about raising standards across Asean, strengthening our professional football ecosystems, fostering greater regional connectivity and inspiring excellence on and off the pitch.”