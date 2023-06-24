Lion City Sailors interim coaches aim to provide continuity after Risto Vidakovic’s exit

SINGAPORE – Lion City Sailors interim coaches Daan van Oudheusden and Pablo Muniz may be unfamiliar names to those outside the club, but they are certainly not new kids on the block.

The duo, who have been thrust to the forefront after head coach Risto Vidakovic’s departure on Monday, have been involved in first-team coaching duties since the start of the season and are entrusted by the club management to steady the ship while the search for a permanent head coach goes on.

Muniz, who is first-team assistant coach, and van Oudheusden, coach of the under-21 side, aim to provide continuity through their familiarity with the squad.

Van Oudheusden, 30, said: “It’s important for the players to have us as coaches because it is a new period for them and it’s good to have familiar faces and people they trust.

“It has been a hectic week, and we’ve had to adjust a lot.

“It wasn’t easy, but this week when we trained as a group, I felt that the thinking from the players was they also want to work with us and things like this happen, so we just need to move on.”

Muniz, 46, credited the players for dealing with the situation well. The Spaniard, previously an assistant coach at Thai clubs, including BG Pathum United, added: “This group of players are professionals. They understand their roles and are always getting involved.

“This week, when we went onto the pitch to train, the players were in full focus.”

With their side trailing Singapore Premier League leaders Albirex Niigata by six points, the Sailors know they can ill-afford further slip-ups when they host Hougang United on Sunday.

Van Oudheusden said: “Our main focus right now is to make sure we continue doing the things we did well. Fans can expect that we will give everything day in, day out to make sure we win the upcoming games.”

Van Oudheusden, who was a youth coach with second-tier Dutch side Willem II before joining the Sailors last July, also played down the fact that he has not been involved with coaching senior teams previously.

The Dutchman added: “I have been part of the senior team’s coaching staff since I’ve been here and I know this group really well.

“I’ve been into coaching since I was 14 so it’s not something that makes me nervous.

“There are challenges… but it’s definitely a good experience and important for my development as well.”

With a short turnaround following the managerial change, Muniz revealed that they will not make vast changes to how the team play as “that’s the best way for the players”.

Sailors’ veteran Hafiz Nor said the team, who have worked with Muniz and van Oudheusden for a while, are confident that they are in good hands.

“We’re giving our fullest support to the both of them as we rally together to challenge for the SPL title,” said the 34-year-old. “Nothing’s going to deter our focus... we want to continue our good form... (with the) target of becoming SPL champions again.”