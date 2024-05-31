Lion City Sailors’ former Dutch Eredivisie forward Lennart Thy hungry for goals and titles

SINGAPORE – Lion City Sailors’ new signing Lennart Thy is seated in the dining area of a hotel in Orchard Road, fielding questions from The Straits Times about his move to the Singapore Premier League (SPL), but the German has one of his own.

Turning to the club’s media officer, his question on whether they have “a good video analysis team” reveals the 32-year-old’s winning focus on details, as well as his desire to help them complete a domestic sweep this season.

Quizzed about how he prepares for his matches, the forward said he looks at clips of defenders – sent to him by club staff – and picks out their weaknesses. This has helped him score over 50 goals, 13 of which came this past season, in the Dutch top tier from 2017 to 2024 with PEC Zwolle, VVV-Venlo and Sparta Rotterdam.

Thy, who sports a fashionable short blonde haircut, was officially announced as the Sailors’ latest import on May 31, joining from Zwolle on a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee. He replaces Richairo Zivkovic, who left the club officially on May 30.

ST understands that the fee paid by the Sailors is lower than Thy’s market value of €600,000 (S$877,000) on transfermarkt.com. It is less than what they dished out for attacking midfielder Bart Ramselaar, who arrived in February for about €1.5 million from Dutch Eredivisie side Utrecht.

Thy, who counts World Cup winner Mario Gotze, Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno and Barcelona custodian Marc-Andre ter Stegen as his youth teammates, received several offers from Europe and Asia.

But the lure of an adventure in Singapore was tough to resist and it is a journey that his young family – he has a four-year-old son and two-year-old daughter – were excited to embark on.

Thy, who has also played in Germany’s Bundesliga and the Turkish top flight, said: “It’s the whole package... the financial part but also what the country itself has to offer, the fact that you speak English here.

“The football was also important, I know the coach and what he wants to achieve. And I really want to win games and I’m also hungry for more, to play for the championship, and also the continental competition. I am happy with my career so far but I am not at the end, I am still very hungry.”

Thy is the final foreign signing for the Sailors, joining reigning SPL Player of the Year Maxime Lestienne, Ramselaar, Australian centre-back Bailey Wright, Portuguese midfielder Rui Pires, Croatian centre-back Toni Datkovic, Spanish teenage left-back Sergio Carmona and versatile 20-year-old Australian Obren Kljajic.

The Sailors will need Thy’s attacking threat as they compete on four fronts this season. The SPL’s only privatised side are looking to wrest the league title from Albirex Niigata and retain their Singapore Cup title, while also competing in the AFC Champions League 2 and the Asean Club Championship.

He was top scorer in the second-tier Eerste Divisie in 2022–23, recording 23 goals in 36 matches, and played a pivotal role in Zwolle’s immediate promotion back to the top flight. He continued his impressive form into the recently concluded season, which included a brace in a 2-2 draw away at Ajax Amsterdam – to finish joint-seventh in the Eredivisie goalscoring charts.