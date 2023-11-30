Lion City Sailors’ defeat in Bangkok ends hopes of qualification for next round of ACL

SINGAPORE – The Lion City Sailors knew the objective before they took to the field at Thailand’s Thammasat Stadium where a loss against Bangkok United on Nov 29 would mean it would mark the end of their pursuit of qualifying for the next round of the Asian Champions League (ACL).

The Singapore Premier League (SPL) side battled hard and stayed in the game for 85 minutes but a Rungrat Phumichantuk goal from an 86th minute freekick sent a dagger into Sailors’ hopes and killed off their campaign.

The 1-0 loss coupled with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors’ 2-1 win over Kitchee SC earlier in the day meant that despite having one more round of group matches, third is the highest the Sailors can finish in the four-team Group F.

The five group winners and three best runners-up from each region advance to the round of 16.

With each team having played five matches, the Sailors are third with six points, while Jeonbuk are second with nine. Bangkok qualifies for the next round for the first time in their history as table toppers with 13 points after the latest win. They will face Jeonbuk in Korea on Dec 13.

Even if Sailors get three points against Hong Kong’s Kitchee – who are bottom with one point – at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Dec 13, they cannot overtake Jeonbuk due to a poorer goal difference in head-to-head matches amongst both teams. The Sailors lost to the Korean giants 3-0 in Jeonju on Oct 25 before a heroic 2-0 victory in Singapore.

The Sailors’ task on Nov 29 was never going to be straightforward even though they went to Thailand on the back of the morale-boosting win over Jeonbuk which had fuelled their bid to become the first Singapore club to qualify for the ACL knockout phase.

But they faced a mammoth task from the beginning against a side that was unbeaten in 15 matches across four competitions coming into the tie. Bangkok are also the current leaders in the Thai League 1 with seven wins and two draws after nine matches.

On the hour mark, Thossawat Limwanasathian thought that he had given the hosts the lead after he headed in unmarked from close range. The Sailors, however, would get their reprieve via the video assistant referee who ruled the Thai midfielder was marginally in an offside position.

The visitors could have snatched it late on when Sailors forward Shawal Anuar ran clear in the 83rd minute with only the goalkeeper to beat but fired straight at goalkeeper Patiwat Khammai.

Three minutes later, Bangkok would be awarded a freekick outside the box after a foul from Shawal and Rungrat made the Sailors pay with a fine curling effort that went over the wall and past Zharfan Rohaizad in goal.

The Sailors – who finished second in the nine-team SPL – still have a chance for silverware this season. They play the first of their two-leg Singapore Cup semi-final against Tampines Rovers on Dec 3.