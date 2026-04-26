Lion City Sailors beat Geylang, will retain SPL title by defeating Tampines next

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Lion City Sailors players celebrate after scoring the second goal in their 3-0 win against Geylang International at Our Tampines Hub on April 26, 2026.

SINGAPORE – After a 3-0 victory over Geylang International on April 26, the Lion City Sailors need just another win against BG Tampines Rovers from their remaining three games to retain the Singapore Premier League title.

But the defending champions showed little signs of celebration after extending their advantage over second-placed Tampines to eight points by beating the Eagles at Our Tampines Hub.

Their focus is already on their next match, exactly a week away on the same turf, where they will face Tampines in the first of two meetings in a month.

The Stags have four matches left and will face Albirex Niigata on April 30. Regardless of the result against the White Swans, a loss in the May 3 game against the Sailors will mean that Tampines will not be able to stop the SPL’s only privatised side from winning their third title.

Not surprisingly, Sailors coach Jesus Casas said the mantra for the upcoming week will be to keep calm and stick to their principles.

The Spanish tactician said: “During the week, we will try to transmit mainly the way to win, but the emotional (response) of each player is different, but we try to keep them calm and we will play like we do in every match.

“I’m very calm because this is football. Obviously we all have pressure, but we are in the best position to win the title. So we try to keep calm all day, all week.”

Besides winning back-to-back SPL titles for the first time, the Sailors could also join the 2018 Albirex side as the only teams to have won the league unbeaten.

In 18 matches this season, the Sailors have won 16 and drawn twice.

Sailors captain Hariss Harun said having experienced heads in the dressing room will help during the week.

The 35-year-old said: “We’ve been in this kind of situation, both at the top and chasing in the last years, so we know how it feels both ways. We know how Tampines feel, chasing, always looking, waiting for something to happen. We don’t want to give them that chance.

“We face them next and it’s a very big game for both teams.”

A triumph over the Stags would also be sweet revenge for the Sailors, who were thumped 4-1 in the season-opening Community Shield in August 2025.

Hariss admitted that winning the league title by beating the Stags would be extra special.

The veteran, who was part of the Sailors’ two previous league title wins, said: “They’re the team that gave us a challenge in the last few years. Albirex as well but in recent years, games between Tampines and us have always been tough.

“To have one over your rival is always good, especially so late in the season and going into next season as well. I think it gives you bragging rights.”

Against Geylang, the Sailors were made to work for the breakthrough goal and it arrived in the 36th minute when the hosts, who had committed men forward, were hit on the counter-attack.

Dutch attacking midfielder Bart Ramselaar drove forward and played an inch-perfect ball to Anderson Lopes, who produced a deft lob over Geylang goalkeeper Rudy Khairullah.

The Sailors extended their lead just after half-time, when Geylang failed to clear a corner effectively and Rui Pires pounced from close range.

The result was sealed in the 67th minute when Lennart Thy scored from the spot after Geylang midfielder Shahdan Sulaiman was adjudged to have handled the ball on the goal line and was sent off.

Geylang’s loss leaves them fifth in the eight-team table with 23 points, three points behind Balestier Khalsa, who face Hougang United on April 27.

Eagles coach Noor Ali was proud of his players’ efforts despite the defeat, saying: “We have nothing to be ashamed of. We conceded the first goal due to an individual error and then from two set pieces. To play against a team like Sailors this way, I’m proud of them.”

Analysis

Thy and Lopes have shared the scoring responsibilities reasonably well this season and, against Geylang, they hit their 14th and 11th goals of the SPL season respectively. While they could miss out on the Golden Boot – Tampines forward Hide Higashikawa leads the race with 18 goals – the Sailors forwards’ combined tally accounts for nearly 40 per cent of their team’s 68 goals in the league – a key reason behind their dominance.