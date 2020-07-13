Limp loss a lesson for Lampard

LONDON • If results do not go their way, Chelsea could be down to fifth place by tomorrow and out of the Champions League places.

Wins for Manchester United and Leicester will leave the Blues in a precarious position to qualify for European football's premier competition, with only three rounds remaining in the Premier League.

While fifth spot this season may yet be enough to reach the elite continental tournament as Manchester City's appeal against their two-year European ban for breaching Financial Fair Play rules will be heard today, that is the last thing on Frank Lampard's mind after being shell-shocked by their limp display at Sheffield United on Saturday.

After seeing his side go down 3-0, thanks to a brace from David McGoldrick and Oli McBurnie, the Chelsea manager said: "I am not concerned about top four today. All I do is sit and watch the games and consider what we want to do.

"Today, I am concerned with how we performed. We will see where we are when we approach Norwich (Tuesday night in England). But we can't approach Norwich or Manchester United (in the FA Cup semi-finals) or Wolves like we did today."

It was another alarmingly sloppy display at Bramall Lane from Chelsea, whose other loss since the restart last month was a similarly shambolic 3-2 loss at relegation-threatened West Ham.

Venting his fury at the Blues' lack of desire, Lampard added: "They were better than us, physically, in the mind and with the ball. So you lose the game.

"They were stronger than us. You feel and hear every noise and all I could hear was Sheffield United voices. They are a good team. If you come here and perform below par, this is what will happen.

"We were too slow and weren't getting our wingers into the game. We tried to get control, which we did, but weren't threatening. At 2-0 down, you make it difficult for yourselves.

"You analyse all season and review and move forward. I learnt a lot and I won't forget that."

McGoldrick was the primary beneficiary of their opponents' defensive horror show, finally getting off the mark in the top flight since the Blades' promotion last season.

OUTPLAYED They were stronger than us. You feel and hear every noise and all I could hear was Sheffield United voices. FRANK LAMPARD, Chelsea manager, after the 3-0 loss to Sheffield United.

On his double after 25 previous barren appearances, the striker, whose seventh-placed side are in the running to qualify for Europe for the first time, said: "I had told the lads, 'Don't worry, when it comes I will get a brace'. Thirty-five games in and the league table doesn't lie. That was us at our best today."

After Norwich, Chelsea finish their league campaign against champions Liverpool and Wolves, who like Sheffield are also chasing a Europa League berth.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS