Lille's away form fuels title win over mega-rich PSG

PARIS • Lille won the Ligue 1 title on Sunday thanks to a 2-1 final-day victory at Angers, ensuring their first French championship since 2011.

An early Jonathan David strike and Burak Yilmaz's penalty in first-half stoppage time ensured Christophe Galtier's side finished one point ahead of Paris Saint-Germain (82), whose 2-0 win at Brest was in vain.

The match was played behind closed doors due to Covid-19 restrictions but fans poured into the streets of Lille to celebrate just their fourth title at the final whistle, despite a roadblock set up to control entry into the historic city centre.

Supporters lit flares and chanted songs in jubilation at a landmark triumph over one of only two billion-dollar teams in world football - the other being Manchester City.

There was some unrest which led to the arrest of seven people - one person had "attempted homicide against the police using a vehicle", while others were detained for throwing projectiles and mischief.

Twenty people were also treated by emergency services, including three who needed to be taken to the hospital, but the unruly scenes failed to dampen the overall celebratory mood.

"This is exceptional. It's been a long day and a lot of pressure. To beat Paris Saint-Germain to the league title is something exceptional," a jubilant Galtier told Canal Plus TV.

"The players were amazing... The credit goes to the players, they are the heroes."

The title triumph came after another away success for Lille, who finished the season unbeaten on the road since November, while ending PSG's three-year league-winning streak.

Mauricio Pochettino's side will have to settle for the French Cup in a bitterly disappointing season for the mega-rich club.

They lost eight times in the league - their worst record since the 2011 Qatari takeover - and took only one point from their two matches with Lille. They were also eliminated by City in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

PSG's failure to win more silverware will also fuel rumours that star forward Kylian Mbappe, who has yet to agree an extension despite his deal expiring at the end of next season, may be ready to move on.

After claiming the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award on Sunday, the 22-year-old, the league's top scorer for the third year in a row with 27 strikes, said: "I want to feel I'm in a place where I can really win, where there's a solid project around me."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS