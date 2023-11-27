Lille win 2-0 away to struggling Lyon

LYON - First-half goals from Jonathan David and Tiago Santos earned Lille a 2-0 win at bottom-placed Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday to extend their unbeaten run in Ligue 1 to seven games.

Lille are fourth in the standings on 23 points, one behind Monaco, who were crushed 5-2 by leaders Paris St Germain on Friday. Nice are second on 29 points, one adrift of PSG.

Lille took the lead with their first chance in front of goal as Yusuf Yazici's fine through ball found David for an easy finish in the 28th minute.

Santos extended the lead four minutes later, capitalising on a poor clearance from the Lyon defence to find the net with a brilliant long-range effort.

Lyon were unable to build on their first win of the season against Rennes before the international break.

Fabio Grosso's side sit bottom of the table on seven points, but they have a game in hand after their clash with Olympique de Marseille was postponed until Dec 6.

Lille visit Olimpija Ljubljana in the Europa Conference League on Thursday. Lyon play at Lens on Saturday. REUTERS