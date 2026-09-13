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Lille go top as Lens rally to draw 2-2 at Le Mans

Sept 13 - Last season’s runners-up RC Lens fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at promoted Le Mans on Sunday, while Lille went top of the Ligue 1 standings after an easy 2-0 triumph over Troyes.

The victory put Lille top with 10 points from four matches, ahead of Monaco and Rennes on goal difference.

Lens, who had lost two of their opening three fixtures of the campaign, moved to four points while Le Mans are still looking for their first win of the season.

Le Mans looked in command in the first half at Stade Marie-Marvingt after Adil Bourabaa headed home a rebound after Louis Mafouta’s effort bounced back off the crossbar in the 32nd minute and then a quick counter-attack allowed Lucas Calodat to double their advantage in the 44th minute.

Lens pulled one back from tall Senegalese striker Abdallah Sima in stoppage time before the break and then equalised with another header, this time from substitute Franjo Ivanovic six minutes into the second half.

Thorgan Hazard hammered a free kick against the crossbar in the 80th minute as Lens came within inches of completing a turnaround.

Lille bounced back after their home loss to Real Betis in the Champions League in midweek to easily beat Troyes in a one-sided encounter at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Fullback Tiago Santos scored for a second time this season as he curled a first-time, right-footed shot into the far top corner.

Ethan Mbappe, sent off in the Champions League in midweek, came on as a substitute to add the second goal in stoppage time.

Later on Sunday, champions Paris St Germain will seek their first league win of the season as they visit Stade Brestois. REUTERS